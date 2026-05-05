Ina Garten's Tablescape Hack Instantly Elevates Any Meal

Slides two and three of Garten's Instagram post show a sumptuously decorated tablescape, complete with stoneware, pristine glasses, gleaming silverware and candles. Given the fact that my silverware is tarnished beyond belief, it didn't feel like the most approachable setup. But then, I noticed the fruit plate. The first glance wasn't anything extraordinary—it's a pile of green grapes. (Though somehow, they're catching the window light beautifully.) Then, I realized that they were sitting not on any old plate or bowl, but a cake stand. It's a subtle but impactful detail that made what was otherwise a lump of fruit feel like it was party-worthy.

I've done this before when hosting friends, and have always been met with great fanfare. But seeing it on Garten's table has inspired me (read: given me permission) to go stock up on a few more cake plates. They're multi-purpose—for cake, of course, but also, as Garten shows, for fruit. I've piled on biscuits and cookies. When you want to feel a little fancy, it's a low-lift way to add pizazz to the table. Below, I've rounded up three I've got my eyes on.