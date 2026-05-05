When it comes to all things cooking and entertaining, Ina Garten is the G.O.A.T., as far as PureWow editors are concerned. With a tagline like "How easy is that?," it's impossible to resist the wisdom of the Barefoot Contessa. (Especially if she's also saying, "Store-bought is fine.") Recently, she announced her forthcoming cookbook, Simply Ina (
$40; $26), with a carousel of dinner party inspiration. Amid the stunning floral arrangements and table linens I have no place to store in my apartment, I noticed one simple, elevated hack that I will be adopting immediately.
Ina Garten's Tablescape Hack Instantly Elevates Any Meal
How easy is that?!
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.
When it comes to all things cooking and entertaining, Ina Garten is the G.O.A.T., as far as PureWow editors are concerned. With a tagline like "How easy is that?," it's impossible to resist the wisdom of the Barefoot Contessa. (Especially if she's also saying, "Store-bought is fine.") Recently, she announced her forthcoming cookbook, Simply Ina (
Slides two and three of Garten's Instagram post show a sumptuously decorated tablescape, complete with stoneware, pristine glasses, gleaming silverware and candles. Given the fact that my silverware is tarnished beyond belief, it didn't feel like the most approachable setup. But then, I noticed the fruit plate. The first glance wasn't anything extraordinary—it's a pile of green grapes. (Though somehow, they're catching the window light beautifully.) Then, I realized that they were sitting not on any old plate or bowl, but a cake stand. It's a subtle but impactful detail that made what was otherwise a lump of fruit feel like it was party-worthy.
I've done this before when hosting friends, and have always been met with great fanfare. But seeing it on Garten's table has inspired me (read: given me permission) to go stock up on a few more cake plates. They're multi-purpose—for cake, of course, but also, as Garten shows, for fruit. I've piled on biscuits and cookies. When you want to feel a little fancy, it's a low-lift way to add pizazz to the table. Below, I've rounded up three I've got my eyes on.
1. Craft Linen Cream Stoneware Pedestal
Crate&Barrel
This glazed stoneware cake stand from Crate&Barrel felt most similar to the one Garten had on her table, with a little lip that will keep round objects from rolling off. (Think dinner rolls, bon bons, candy and berries.) It also seems just a tad bigger, with a 13-inch diameter that can easily accommodate a hefty cake.
2. Estelle Colored Glass Cake Stand
Estelle
Any good hostess knows about Estelle. I've personally been obsessed with the brand ever since the popular glass coupes flew on my radar six years ago. To be frank, the products are luxe—with a price tag to match. But I'm always for one good investment piece you'll love, and I've got this 12-inch glass jade-colored cake stand on my wishlist. It also comes in blush pink, emerald, black and lavender. Be forewarned, once you buy one piece, you might not be able to stop.
3. HBlife Cake Stand Set
HBlife
This set of three cake stands from Amazon is arguably the best deal, and most versatile when it comes to styling. Part of any good composition, whether you're setting the table in a contemporary Dutch still-life tableau or photographing a group of people, is varying the heights of your subjects for visual interest. The diameters are 8-, 10- and 12- inches, which can accommodate 6-, 8- and 10- inch cakes.