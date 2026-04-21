Ina Garten Is the Queen of 'Store-Bought Is Fine'—With These 3 Exceptions

Colbert fired off a lighting round of questions, in which Garten had to decide whether or not store-bought was acceptable. The things that made the cut? Marinara sauce (with the caveat that it had to be "good" marinara), sourdough, stuffing and collagen. Garten revealed that her favorite stuffing hack is to make a savory bread pudding with mushrooms and gruyère.

When it came to instances in which store bought is not fine, Garten came down hard on lime juice.

"Fresh lime juice only! You can't buy it anywhere," she exclaimed while expressively waving a finger.

Chicken stock was another, though the cookbook author was more lenient. "If you have to," she said hesitantly, before proceeding to proselytize Colbert on the quality of homemade stock. "It's just great," she said.

The last item was also on the fence, with a humorous caveat: Birthday cake.

"I wouldn't get one at the 7-11," Garten said, "But you can go to a really good bakery and buy [one]." She then revealed that one recipe in Simply Ina uses store-bought cheesecake topped with homemade raspberry sauce to give it a wow factor.