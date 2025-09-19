About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
fashion

Nina Dobrev Soaked Up the Sun in a Slinky Black One-Piece—and I Found 3 Lookalikes

Breakup be damned!

Author image: Screenshot 2024 03 04 at 4.32.14 PM
By Jael Rucker
Published Sep 19, 2025
3:53pm

nina-dobrev-black-swimsuit-mobile
ARASH OSKOOIE/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Nina Dobrev isn’t letting her split from fiancé Shaun White stop her from having fun.

The Vampire Diaries actress was spotted vacationing with pals Zac Efron, Chace Crawford, Keleigh Teller and others. She was photographed soaking up the sun and drinking a cocktail in a sleek black one-piece cutout bathing suit from Thaikila, accessorizing with a bucket hat and black shades. While fall is right around the corner, it’s never too late to start shopping for your upcoming holiday vacations, or even next summer. Below are three swimsuits similar to Dobrev’s to add to your wishlist.

nina-dobrev-black-swimsuit-nina-dobrev-black-swimsuit
Keleigh Teller/Instagram

nina-dobrev-black-swimsuit-black-swimsuit
Cupshe

1. Cupshe Moonlit Plunging Monokin

Cupshe

The V-cut design and cutouts are more than enough motivation to click add to cart. But other stellar features include the flattering cinched waistline and subtle detailing that accentuates your exposed hips and legs. Plus, it’s supportive and fits true to size, according to shoppers.

$33; $26 at cupshe
nina-dobrev-black-swimsuit-victoria's secret
Victoria's Secret

2. Victoria’s Secret Swim Essential Monokini One-Piece Swimsuit

Victoria's Secret

Whether you're lounging on the beach or headed to the pool, this $35 swimsuit will quickly become a staple in your swimwear rotation. It features a sculpting fit, and offers moderate coverage to keep you from feeling too exposed. Plus, the one-shoulder design highlights your arms and torso.

$70; $35 at victoria's secret
nina-dobrev-black-swimsuit-black-cupshe
Lulus

3. Lulus Cutout One-Shoulder One-Piece

Lulus

Make a statement with this one-piece swimsuit from Lulus, which features a bold black color and stretchy fabric that adds to its breathability. The bottoms are cheeky without exposing too much, allowing you to show some skin without compromising on support.

$49 at lulus

