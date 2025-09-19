Nina Dobrev Soaked Up the Sun in a Slinky Black One-Piece—and I Found 3 Lookalikes

Nina Dobrev isn’t letting her split from fiancé Shaun White stop her from having fun.
The Vampire Diaries actress was spotted vacationing with pals Zac Efron, Chace Crawford, Keleigh Teller and others. She was photographed soaking up the sun and drinking a cocktail in a sleek black one-piece cutout bathing suit from Thaikila, accessorizing with a bucket hat and black shades. While fall is right around the corner, it’s never too late to start shopping for your upcoming holiday vacations, or even next summer. Below are three swimsuits similar to Dobrev’s to add to your wishlist.