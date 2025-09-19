Nina Dobrev Soaked Up the Sun in a Slinky Black One-Piece—and I Found 3 Lookalikes

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here .

The Vampire Diaries actress was spotted vacationing with pals Zac Efron, Chace Crawford, Keleigh Teller and others. She was photographed soaking up the sun and drinking a cocktail in a sleek black one-piece cutout bathing suit from Thaikila, accessorizing with a bucket hat and black shades. While fall is right around the corner, it’s never too late to start shopping for your upcoming holiday vacations , or even next summer. Below are three swimsuits similar to Dobrev’s to add to your wishlist.

The V-cut design and cutouts are more than enough motivation to click add to cart. But other stellar features include the flattering cinched waistline and subtle detailing that accentuates your exposed hips and legs. Plus, it’s supportive and fits true to size, according to shoppers.

Whether you're lounging on the beach or headed to the pool, this $35 swimsuit will quickly become a staple in your swimwear rotation. It features a sculpting fit, and offers moderate coverage to keep you from feeling too exposed. Plus, the one-shoulder design highlights your arms and torso.

Make a statement with this one-piece swimsuit from Lulus, which features a bold black color and stretchy fabric that adds to its breathability. The bottoms are cheeky without exposing too much, allowing you to show some skin without compromising on support.

