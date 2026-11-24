Hailey Bieber has a knack for making even the simplest outfit feel like a fashion moment, and her latest New York City appearance is no exception.

The model, 30, stepped out for dinner in the city this week wearing wearing Reformation’s bestselling Inez Pump ( $298 ; $224), a polished pair that manages to feel both classic and current. And here's the best part for anyone who's been eyeing the style: It just got a Black Friday discount.

Bieber styled the glossy black pumps with tailored black trousers and a statement ivory coat featuring oversized gray fur trim along the collar and cuffs. She finished the look with slim black sunglasses.