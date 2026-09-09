Fall's It Bag Is More Unhinged Than You Can Imagine (and It's Selling Out in Minutes)

You'd be forgiven for gawking. In fact, it's encouraged. And if you stop them on the street with an, "ohmygawd, is that a rotisserie chicken on your arm?" you've just made their day, especially if it's followed with, "where did you get it?" or an "I need one."

That's because the latest "It" bag this fall isn't something suede, cherry red or butter yellow. Nor is it emblazoned with a designer logo. It's a replica of something you'd buy at the grocery store or drive thru: a slice of cake, a latte and yes, even a rotisserie chicken. Food-themed bags are taking over social feeds and streets alike, and they're only going to become more prominent in the months ahead, until they jump the proverbial Labubu.