About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
fashion

Amazon’s Labor Day Sale Is *Massive*—Don't Skip These 23 Rare Deals on Apple, Dyson, Reebok and More

End of summer savings for all!

Author image: An image of Destinee Scott.
By Destinee Scott
Updated Sep 4, 2026
7:11pm
Additional reporting by
&

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.

The best Amazon Labor Day sales in 2026.
Amazon/Destinee Scott for PureWow

The "official" unofficial transition from summer to fall is upon us: Labor Day weekend. It's a last hurrah for beach days and pool parties, but also a prime time to shop some major deals—particularly at everyone's favorite has-it-all retailer, Amazon.

Yes, folks, you can save up to 45 percent on fall fashion, must-have tech, beauty staples and more at the Amazon Labor Day sale, which runs all long weekend long. Top picks from brands like Apple, Shark, Our Place and Medicube are selling fast, however, so I'd fire up my credit card before my barbecue if I were you.

I've personally got my eye on these tenniscore-adjacent Reebok sneakers (from $60; $43) and this petite-friendly cropped trench coat ($46; $35) to start, but there's so much more where those came from. Ahead, find 23 of the best Amazon Labor Day deals you can score now through Sept. 7.

Want to know which buzzy products are *really* worth buying? Sign up for our shopping newsletter to uncover our favorite finds.

The Apple AirPods Pro 3.
Amazon

1. Apple AirPods Pro 3

Apple

The benefits of these Apple AirPods Pro 3 include active noise cancellation that removes even more unwanted sound, so you can immerse yourself in music, podcasts or audiobooks for up to eight hours. They also include a built-in heart rate sensor and a live translation feature, making conversation with speakers of other languages so much more accessible. Additionally, the hearing aid function provides enhanced sound quality, hearing protection and even personalized audio insights. That said, they're ideal for work, travel, the gym and just about every situation in between. Trust, you won't regret picking up a pair—especially at this price.

$249; $199 at Amazon
The Reebok Shadoray Shoes.
Amazon

2. Reebok Leather Shadoray Sneakers

Reebok

I can't gatekeep these sporty-chic sneakers, which are currently on sale for as low as $43. In addition to a sleek leather upper and high-abrasion outsole, the shoes feature a padded low-cut collar and removable foam sock liner with cushioning for added comfort, whether you're spending the day on the court or walking around town. No wonder one shopper said they clocked "over 20,000 steps a day" in these bad boys without any discomfort.

from $60; $43 at Amazon
The Bissell Little Green Mini Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner.
Amazon

3. Bissell Little Green Mini Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

Bissell

Whether or not you already own the original Bissell Little Green machine, you might want to consider this mini version, which fits in your broom closet without taking it over. It includes the Tough Stain tool, HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool and the brand's Little Green formula, which helps remove tough stains and odors from furniture, rugs and other upholstery. According to one reviewer, "The suction is surprisingly strong for such a small unit," and it "stores easily in a closet but works like a professional machine." Obviously, its size also allows it to go from your home to your car and back again with little effort, so you can also save some bucks at the car wash.

$100; $89 at Amazon
The Jack & Rose Travel Steamer.
Amazon

4. Jack & Rose Travel Steamer

Jack & Rose

Getting wrinkles out of clothes can be a daunting task, but a good steamer gets you one step closer to a polished-looking wardrobe. If we're talking about this portable option, though—which goes from 0 to 1,000 watts of power in just 15 seconds—it'll zip you straight to the finish line. Thanks to an LED display, it's easy to pick from low, high and dry settings depending on the fabric. Plus, the large ceramic heat panel works both horizontally and vertically, allowing you to use it on bedding, curtains and even sofas. If you (or your silk tops) have ever been scarred by a hotel iron, it’s definitely worth scooping up for any upcoming trips. (Yes, it's compact enough to stash in your carry-on.)

$60; $46 at amazon
The Bagstellar Puffer Tote Bag.
Amazon

5. Bagstellar Puffer Tote Bag

Bagstellar

A cute carryall can come in handy on days you're rushing from work to your workout class to dinner with the girls. Well, look no further than this marked-down puffer tote. With a laptop sleeve, zipper pocket, slip pockets, cup holder, deep side pockets, anti-theft pockets and a large front pocket, it makes organizing your items (and keeping them secure) as effortless as can be. It also comes with a matching pouch, which is perfect for storing makeup, chargers or any other small essentials. All these clever features make it a strong candidate for travel, too—it even has a luggage strap to easily slip it over your suitcase handle.

from $50; $27 at amazon
The The Prettygarden Chunky Knit Open Front Sweater..
Amazon

6. Prettygarden Chunky Knit Open Front Cardigan

Prettygarden

You can never have too many chunky cardigans at your disposal in the fall and winter, and now that this cozy number is up for grabs for less than $30, you can bet I'm buying it in as many colors as I can. As one reviewer describes it, "The arms are nice and long...and it falls to my waist. Not cropped or too short, just perfect." The slouchy style is made of a soft acrylic knit that buyers describe as "high-quality" and is also machine-washable, so you really can wear it on repeat this chilly season (and trust, you're going to want to).

from $36; $28 at Amazon
Amazon Labor Day Sale 2025 shark
Amazon

7. Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Vacuum

Shark

Fall cleaning is totally a thing (or, at least, it should be), and this Shark vacuum is just what you need to get your home into tip-top shape for the new season. It features a detachable pod, hose and extension rod, allowing you to suck up dirt from under furniture to the tops of cabinets with ease. Additionally, it has a brushroll shutoff, enabling a seamless transition from carpets to hard floors. Got allergies? This baby also has a HEPA filter that traps dust and allergens inside the vacuum instead of releasing them into your space, leaving you with clean floors and clean air. Plus, the swivel design makes it a breeze to navigate tight spaces.

$200; $160 at Amazon
The Medicube Deep Vitamin C Golden Capsule Face Moisturizer.
Amazon

8. Medicube Deep Vitamin C Golden Capsule Face Moisturizer

Medicube

Over 26,000 Amazon shoppers are raving about this moisturizer—which is dotted with golden liposome capsules of vitamin C—with reviews describing it as "luxurious" and "deeply hydrating." It's also packed with sea buckthorn extract and niacinamide, which are formulated to work together to improve skin's overall brightness and radiance. (FYI, Medicube has a stamp of approval from Meghan Markle, Hailey Bieber and quite a few PureWow editors, so you can't go wrong.)

$22; $20 at Amazon
The Shark ChillPill Fan.
Amazon

9. Shark ChillPill 3-in-1 Personal Fan

Shark

The Shark ChillPill proved to be the hero of our summer, and I have a feeling it'll come to the rescue on all those unseasonably warm fall days—or after your next hot Pilates class. With ten speeds and ten noise levels, the personal cooler is perfect for any setting—discreet enough not to attract attention, unless someone wants to know where you got it! The fan twists and clips onto strollers, bikes and bags so you can stay comfortable on the go. And unlike basic portable fans, it features a cooling plate for instant relief when placed on your neck or face, as well as a dry-touch mist setting for those moments when you need a refresh without getting wet. Plus, the battery lasts up to 11 hours on the lowest setting, so cooling comfort is always within reach.

$150; $130 at amazon
brown lounge set 1200x706
Amazon

10. Ekouaer Lounge Set

Ekouaer

Stylish? Cozy? Completely effortless? Check, check and check! If you think this two-piece set can't get any better, I've got news for you: It's also machine-washable. The bottoms feature an elastic waistband for an easy, pull-on fit (making them perfect for travel days), while the contrast trim and slit accents look way more elevated than your average loungewear. Needless to say, you don't want to miss your chance to add this one-and-done outfit to your cart for less.

$27; $25 at Amazon
beige duvet set 1200x706
Amazon

11. Bedsure PureWoven Organic Cotton Duvet Cover Set

Bedsure

I can't lie—this bedding set looks just like one I paid over $150 for, and since this one is made from 100 percent GOTS-certified organic cotton, I'm shocked it's available at this price. The set includes a duvet cover (complete with a hidden zipper closure and eight interior ties) along with two pillowcases to give your bed an instant refresh. The fabric is lightly brushed for softness and is suitable for hot sleepers and those with sensitive skin alike. Just take it from this buyer who wrote, "The material is super soft and breathable. I don’t get hot throughout the night but it also keeps me warm when it’s cold out. Highly recommend!"

$83; $70 at Amazon
The HexClad Hybrid Nonstick Frying Pan with Lid.
Amazon

12. HexClad Hybrid Nonstick Frying Pan with Lid

HexClad

If you've been looking for an excuse to upgrade your frying pan, this chef-approved pick makes it easy. The brand's proprietary TerraBond ceramic coating and signature hexagonal surface ensure nonstick ease free from forever chemicals, while its tri-ply construction with an aluminum core allows it to heat up quickly—perfect for when you’re hangry (no judgment!). The pan can handle up to 900 degrees Fahrenheit (its included glass lid, up to 400 degrees), so your meal can go straight from the stovetop to the oven if that's what the recipe calls for. Crispy crusts and gorgeous sears, right this way.

$199; $163 at Amazon
casper pillows 1200x706
Amazon

13. Casper Sleep Essential Pillows, 2-Pack

Casper

Casper has earned its reputation as a sleep brand we can trust to give us better ZZZs, and you can catch them all on these plush pillows with a down-alternative fill. Their medium-soft feel is designed for all sorts of snoozers—from side to back to stomach—while their crisp, 100 percent cotton percale covers promise a naturally cooling touch. Better yet, they won't go flat anytime soon. "This pillow has held up its shape better than any pillow I’ve ever owned—it’s never gone flat, lumpy or lost its structure over the years," raves one reviewer.

$81; $69 at Amazon
The Tankaneo Cropped Trench Coat.
Amazon

14. Tankaneo Cropped Trench Coat

Tankaneo

Looking for your next fall jacket? Cropped trenches are set to return next season, which is great news for petite fashionistas. This windproof and lightly waterproof style features a classic collar, tortoiseshell buttons and gingham-print lining, giving it a sophisticated look at an affordable price. But you don’t just have to take my word for it. One buyer said it "looks more expensive than it is" for a reason.

$46; $35 at Amazon
The Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler.
Amazon

15. Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler

Dyson

This versatile hair tool—with six interchangeable attachments—is easily one of the best sale finds of Labor Day 2026. Thanks to its Coanda airflow technology, it automatically wraps hair around the barrel to dry and style hair quickly (and with less heat damage). PureWow’s former beauty director praised the older model for its ability to create both clockwise and counterclockwise curls using one barrel, delivering a professional-looking blowout in half the time. This latest version is even more efficient, boasting intelligent heat control and personalized styling recommendations to get the most from your styling session. It’s honestly like having your own personal hairstylist on demand.

$650; $519 at Amazon
The Project Cloud Leather Clogs.
Amazon

16. Project Cloud Leather Clogs

Project Cloud

No need to spend hundreds on name-brand clogs when you can score this lookalike pair for a fraction of the price. The slip-ons feature a genuine leather upper and insole (which is practically unheard of at this price), along with a memory foam footbed and cork base that molds to your foot the more you wear it. Plus, you can adjust the buckle to get the comfiest, most secure fit, whether you're padding around the house or running errands around town.

$45; $40 at Amazon
The Mascomoda Smocked Flowy Midi Dress.
Amazon

17. Mascomoda Smocked Ruffle-Sleeve Dress

Mascomoda

With its flattering smocked bodice and handy side pockets, this midi dress is both pretty and practical—perfect for end-of-summer picnics or early fall wine tastings. Layered ruffle sleeves and a flowy tiered skirt add a flirty, feminine touch worthy of a frolic or a twirl. Even better, shoppers say the fabric stays relatively wrinkle-free, so you can skip the ironing. Dress it down with flats or up with heels—it’s a win for any occasion.

$50; $45 at Amazon
The Our Place Wonder Oven.
Amazon

18. Our Place Wonder Oven

Our Place

Cut down on your cooking time with this sleek six-in-one air fryer that looks great on kitchen counters (just check out PureWow Contributing Commerce Editor Natalie LaBarbera’s first-person photos) and does everything from air fry and roast to bake and broil. It preheats 75 percent faster than traditional ovens, per the brand, offers a temperature range up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and comes equipped with steam infusion technology to keep food moist—no more dry leftovers. It's also nonstick and nontoxic, free of PFAS and other potentially harmful chemicals. Talk about a kitchen essential you can feel good about investing in.

$185; $149 at amazon
gingham ruffle hem pants 1200x706
Amazon

19. Tarse Ruffle-Hem Trousers

Tarse

Airy, lightweight and relaxed, these adorable pull-on pants are just the thing for an apple-picking excursion or trip to the farmers' market. I love the contrast between the boxer-inspired waist and flouncy ruffle hem, not to mention the trendy gingham print. One shopper notes that "they flow beautifully when you walk and are both comfortable and flattering," adding that they own them in multiple colors. Considering their price, I might pick up a few pairs myself.

$33; $25 at Amazon
The Inia 7-in-1 Red Light Therapy Face and Neck Gua Sha Facial Device.
Amazon

20. Inia 7-in-1 Red Light Therapy Face and Neck Gua Sha Facial Device

INIA

Give your skin some TLC with this innovative facial device. Shaped like a gua sha tool—famous for facial sculpting—it goes a step further by delivering red and blue LED light therapy, along with vibrations and microcurrent technology. One reviewer said they "can genuinely see a transformation" in their face after two months of use, adding that it "makes [their skin] look refreshed and tightened." They’re not alone. Other shoppers rave about how the device has lifted their neck and minimized fine lines around their mouth, all thanks to four modes—including a cool de-puff setting to help calm and soothe.

$120; $90 at amazon
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus.
Amazon

21. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus

Amazon

If you want to elevate your entertainment setup without buying a new TV, simply turn to the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus. It offers simple installation, excellent high-definition visuals and crisp audio, and it even unlocks access to a wide array of streaming services. This latest model also features Alexa+, an AI assistant that can help you wind down with personalized watch recommendations and serve as the hub of your smart home if you have multiple Amazon devices. Welcome to the future.

$70; $40 at amazon
The Paula's Choice Pro Retinaldehyde Dual-Retinoid Face Serum.
Amazon

22. Paula's Choice Pro Retinaldehyde Dual-Retinoid Face Serum

Paula's Choice

Retinoids (derivatives of vitamin A) have been proven to treat everything from acne to wrinkles to pigmentation. This serum from Paula’s Choice features not one, but two types of retinoid—retinaldehyde and adapinoid—to address dullness, uneven texture, hyperpigmentation, blemishes and fine lines with minimal irritation. The result? Clearer, more radiant complexions without the drying and flaking that typically come with other retinol products. One user even said that it has helped reduce the appearance of their pores. IDK about you, but I'm happy to give it a go while it's 20 percent off.

$68; $54 at amazon
The Sidefeel Wide-Leg Jeans.
Amazon

23. Sidefeel Wide-Leg Jeans

Sidefeel

In search of the perfect wide—but not too wide—jean? You're in luck. This high-waist style strikes the ideal balance with its flattering silhouette and is crafted from a stretchy cotton blend that's bound to hug your figure in all the right places. In fact, one reviewer wrote that the waistband smooths everything out without digging in, while others confirmed that the pair holds its shape despite the softness of the denim. Throw in that Western-inspired seam detail and frayed hem, and no one would guess these jeans cost less than $40. What a steal.

From $46; $35 at amazon
RELATED

This Year's Best Labor Day Mattress Sales Are Here to Give You Sweet Dreams—and Even Sweeter Savings

Destinee Scott Editor Bio Pic

Destinee Scott

Contributing Editor, Sales and Deals

  • Stays on top of the best sales and deals across the internet
  • Over 3 years of experience in commerce (covering tentpole sales, like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Way Day)
  • Studied Journalism at St. John's University
read full bio
Destinee Scott Editor Bio Pic

Destinee Scott

Contributing Editor, Sales and Deals

  • Stays on top of the best sales and deals across the internet
  • Over 3 years of experience in commerce (covering tentpole sales, like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Way Day)
  • Studied Journalism at St. John's University
read full bio

Why You Should Trust Us

PureWow's editors and writers have spent more than a decade shopping online, digging through sales and putting our home goods, beauty finds, wellness picks and more through the wringer—all to help you determine which are actually worth your hard-earned cash. From our PureWow100 series (where we rank items on a 100-point scale) to our painstakingly curated lists of fashion, beauty, cooking, home and family picks, you can trust that our recommendations have been thoroughly vetted for function, aesthetics and innovation. Whether you're looking for travel-size hair dryers you can take on-the-go or women’s walking shoes that won’t hurt your feet, we’ve got you covered.
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe