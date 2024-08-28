Amazon’s Labor Day Sale Is *Massive*—Don't Skip These 23 Rare Deals on Apple, Dyson, Reebok and More

The "official" unofficial transition from summer to fall is upon us: Labor Day weekend. It's a last hurrah for beach days and pool parties, but also a prime time to shop some major deals—particularly at everyone's favorite has-it-all retailer, Amazon.

Yes, folks, you can save up to 45 percent on fall fashion, must-have tech, beauty staples and more at the Amazon Labor Day sale, which runs all long weekend long. Top picks from brands like Apple, Shark, Our Place and Medicube are selling fast, however, so I'd fire up my credit card before my barbecue if I were you.

I've personally got my eye on these tenniscore-adjacent Reebok sneakers (from $60 ; $43) and this petite-friendly cropped trench coat ( $46 ; $35) to start, but there's so much more where those came from. Ahead, find 23 of the best Amazon Labor Day deals you can score now through Sept. 7.

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