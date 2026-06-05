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2026’s Biggest Baby Name Trend Is a Total Throwback

Paging all Mary-Kates, Barbara Anns and John Davids

Author image: Candace Davison, PureWow vice president of editorial content
By Candace Davison
Published Jun 5, 2026
double names: mary-kate and ashley olsen at press event
John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Liams, Olivias, Noahs and Charlottes have long reigned among the most popular baby names, but over the next few years, daycares and classrooms are likely to see a shift during roll call (although to my fellow Southerners, it’s nothing new). Searches for double names have reached an all-time high this year, according to Google Trends data, with inquiries for “double names that start with Mary” leading the related queries.

So if you start receiving an influx of baby announcements for Mary-Kates, Mary Annes and Mary Clares, you’ll know why.

jamie lee curtis in red dress
Jamie Lee Curtis (Photo: Fred Duval/Shutterstock)

Double names have long been popular in the South, often as a way to honor family members while making the name a bit more unique (and, potentially, less confusing, so people know which Barbara or Anne you’re referring to). The practice actually dates back to 17th-century England, though, when King Charles I took the throne. Double names were a big Catholic tradition and, being Catholic, he influenced the country and beyond at the time. (Many people wanted to name their children after a saint, and double names provided a more expanded list of first names for an ever-expanding population, Psychology Today asserts.)

georgia may jagger
Georgia May Jagger (Photo: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock)

For any potential parents-to-be, there is one facet of double-naming worth noting: Its impact on identity—and paperwork. Psychology Today’s research found many people with double names, such as Mary Anne or Ann-Louise, often abbreviated their names to just one word as they got older, which can cause issues with TSA—“your passport says ‘Betty Lou’ but your boarding pass says ‘Betty’”—or even squabbles within families, as people debate why one portion of the name was chosen over the other (“Are you favoring one side of the family?”).

Speaking from experience, TSA and government paperwork issues will arise no matter what you name your kids, and people will have opinions on said names no matter what you do,  so go with what feels right to you. (So if you’re looking for ideas, we’ve got a few here.)

And if double names aren’t your thing, you could always explore another popular search for a unique name: “girl names that mean chaos” and “boy names that mean darkness” are the top trending “names that mean…” queries, according to Google. Or you could really lean into both trends: Lilith Aella and Donovan Blake have a certain Southern Gothic mystique to them, after all.

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candace davison bio

Candace Davison

VP of editorial content

  • Oversees home, food and commerce articles
  • Author of two cookbooks and has contributed recipes to three others
  • Named one of 2023's Outstanding Young Alumni at the University of South Florida, where she studied mass communications and business
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