2026’s Biggest Baby Name Trend Is a Total Throwback

Liams, Olivias, Noahs and Charlottes have long reigned among the most popular baby names, but over the next few years, daycares and classrooms are likely to see a shift during roll call (although to my fellow Southerners, it’s nothing new). Searches for double names have reached an all-time high this year, according to Google Trends data, with inquiries for “double names that start with Mary” leading the related queries.

So if you start receiving an influx of baby announcements for Mary-Kates, Mary Annes and Mary Clares, you’ll know why.