This Action Drama Just Hit #1 on Netflix & It's Hands-Down the Best Film of the Year so Far

2026 is just getting started, and while there are plenty of highly anticipated films on the horizon—hello The Hunger Games, Devil Wears Prada 2, Scream 7 and more (check out a longer list here)—I’m thrilled to report that one of the year’s hottest releases has already kicked things off in a big way. That film is The Rip starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck and it’s currently sitting pretty at number one on Netflix.

In a world of predictable plots and overhyped twists, it’s rare for a film—especially a crime-action thriller—to truly blow me away. But I can honestly say The Rip did exactly that. It had me on the edge of my seat (and my blood pressure up) constantly wondering what would happen next. It was so good that I’m willing to go as far as to call it the best film of the year…so far. So, what’s The Rip all about?