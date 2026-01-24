About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
This Action Drama Just Hit #1 on Netflix & It's Hands-Down the Best Film of the Year so Far

It's truly a must-see

By Danielle Long
Published Jan 24, 2026
2026 is just getting started, and while there are plenty of highly anticipated films on the horizon—hello The Hunger Games, Devil Wears Prada 2, Scream 7 and more (check out a longer list here)—I’m thrilled to report that one of the year’s hottest releases has already kicked things off in a big way. That film is The Rip starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck and it’s currently sitting pretty at number one on Netflix.

In a world of predictable plots and overhyped twists, it’s rare for a film—especially a crime-action thriller—to truly blow me away. But I can honestly say The Rip did exactly that. It had me on the edge of my seat (and my blood pressure up) constantly wondering what would happen next. It was so good that I’m willing to go as far as to call it the best film of the year…so far. So, what’s The Rip all about?

The story centers on Miami-Dade narcotics officers still reeling from the death of their captain, who unexpectedly discover $20 million hidden in a stash house. As word of the find leaks, suspicion and tension creep in, making it increasingly hard for the team to know who to rely on. Bound by strict protocol to remain on-site while counting the money, they are forced into a high-stakes test of loyalty, morality and the fine line between duty and temptation.

Adding another layer of intrigue, The Rip is inspired by a real-life drug bust. In 2016, Miami-Dade County Sheriff Chris Casiano and his narcotics squad raided a Miami Lakes residence and discovered $24 million hidden inside. One key difference between real life and the movie: the film’s corrupt cop character is entirely fictional.

Alongside Damon and Affleck, the tense thriller, released on Netflix January 16, stars Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Kyle Chandler.

If you haven’t watched it yet, I have just one question: what are you waiting for?

The Rip is steaming now on Netflix.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
