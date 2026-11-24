If your watchlist is already so packed that scrolling through it feels like a part-time job, I have some good news: You can hold off on adding anything new for now. Several fan-favorite TV shows just got renewed, which means the series you’re already invested in will be back with more seasons and more drama.

The latest batch of renewals has a little something for everyone, from the feel-good comedy Ted Lasso to the lavish period drama The Gilded Age and the reality competition The Traitors, where trust is always in short supply.

But there’s a bit of a plot twist, too. While 10 shows have officially secured another season, one highly anticipated reboot has hit a dead end.

Keep scrolling for the shows that are coming back and the reboot that’s been given the ax.