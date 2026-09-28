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Netflix’s #1 Show Is a Reboot Fans Say Actually Gets it Right

And the cast is fire too

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Sep 28, 2026
4:08pm
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Courtesy of Netflix

When it comes to rebooting a beloved show, things can go one of two ways. Viewers will either rave about the new take (hello, Fuller House and Cobra Kai) or wonder why anyone thought it was a good idea in the first place (sorry, Gossip Girl and Charmed). So, when a reboot actually manages to win over longtime fans, it’s kind of a big deal. And that seems to be exactly what Netflix has done with its new number one show, A Different World.

A Different World is a revival of the beloved 1987–1993 NBC sitcom of the same name. The new series follows Deborah Wayne (Maleah Joi Moon) as she begins her freshman year at Hillman College, the fictional HBCU and alma mater of her parents. Across 10 episodes, the series explores the lives, loves and experiences of a new generation of students.

The reboot also has plenty of familiar faces. Jada Pinkett Smith, Jenifer Lewis, Tichina Arnold and more make appearances, while Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison reprise their roles from the original series as “special guest stars,” alongside several other returning actors.

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Daniel Delgado Jr/Netflix

A Different World premiered on Netflix on September 24, 2026, exactly 39 years after the original series debuted, and it didn’t take long for viewers to have thoughts. During my weekend doomscrolling, it felt like I couldn’t escape fans raving about the series and, yes, its very gorgeous cast.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the series currently has a 75 percent average from critics and audiences, with plenty of fans of the original giving the reboot their seal of approval.

“I’m so happy with the reboot! I’m such a huge fan of the show and what it represents. I was nervous with how they were going to make this reboot..big shoes to fill. However, they did such a fantastic job,” one viewer shared.

Another added, “As someone who loves the original A Different World, I really enjoyed the new reboot,” while a third chimed, “I grew up watching the show, I appreciate the 2026 reboot.”

A fourth viewer wrote, “It was great. The writers had a hard task of invoking nostalgia and making the new cast lovable. I thought they did a great job with that. The story lines were also done well while dealing with current events just as the original show did plus being cute and funny. Loved it.”

Basically, if you’ve been wondering whether this reboot is worth adding to your watch list, fans seem pretty happy with the answer.

The full first season of A Different World is streaming now on Netflix.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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