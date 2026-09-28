Netflix’s #1 Show Is a Reboot Fans Say Actually Gets it Right

When it comes to rebooting a beloved show, things can go one of two ways. Viewers will either rave about the new take (hello, Fuller House and Cobra Kai) or wonder why anyone thought it was a good idea in the first place (sorry, Gossip Girl and Charmed). So, when a reboot actually manages to win over longtime fans, it’s kind of a big deal. And that seems to be exactly what Netflix has done with its new number one show, A Different World.

A Different World is a revival of the beloved 1987–1993 NBC sitcom of the same name. The new series follows Deborah Wayne (Maleah Joi Moon) as she begins her freshman year at Hillman College, the fictional HBCU and alma mater of her parents. Across 10 episodes, the series explores the lives, loves and experiences of a new generation of students.

The reboot also has plenty of familiar faces. Jada Pinkett Smith, Jenifer Lewis, Tichina Arnold and more make appearances, while Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison reprise their roles from the original series as “special guest stars,” alongside several other returning actors.