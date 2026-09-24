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Netflix’s #6 Show Is the Thrilling Serial-Killer Binge Everyone’s Watching

This one might keep you up at night

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By Danielle Long
Published Sep 24, 2026
4:04pm
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﻿Kyle Mazza/SOPA Images

When it comes to the shows and movies viewers can’t seem to stop watching, there are definitely some recurring themes. Sure, a good rom-com like The Summer I Turned Pretty or Crew Girl can pull us in, and psychological thrillers such as The Girlfriend and The Better Sister are always good for a binge. But there’s another genre that seems to have a permanent spot on Netflix’s Top 10: true crime.

Case in point? I Survived a Serial Killer, which is currently sitting at number six on Netflix’s Top 10 shows list. The series arrived on the streamer September 15, but this isn’t a brand-new show. It originally aired on A&E in 2021 and features 16 episodes, each running for less than 30 minutes.

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Kyle Mazza/TheNEWS2 via ZUMA / SplashNews.com

As the title suggests, the series focuses on people who survived encounters with serial killers, putting their firsthand accounts front and center. Their stories are brought to life through expert commentary, scene recreations and the survivors’ own memories of what happened.

The crimes featured in I Survived a Serial Killer span decades and take place across the country, from California to New York and Michigan to Florida.

The series also covers several notorious killers, including Richard Beasley, aka The Craigslist Killer; Ángel Reséndiz, known as The Railroad Killer; David Parker Ray, The Toy Box Killer; Lonnie Franklin Jr., The Grim Sleeper; Rodney Alcala, The Dating Game Killer; and Gary Heidnik, The House of Horrors Killer.

Many of the survivors featured in the series have stories with some unsettling similarities. Some were young when they encountered a stranger who asked for help, offered them a ride or followed them home. In several cases, their testimonies became important evidence in helping authorities bring their attackers to justice.

If true crime is your go-to genre, you may want to add this one to your watchlist.

I Survived a Serial Killer is streaming now on Netflix.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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