Netflix’s #6 Show Is the Thrilling Serial-Killer Binge Everyone’s Watching

When it comes to the shows and movies viewers can’t seem to stop watching, there are definitely some recurring themes. Sure, a good rom-com like The Summer I Turned Pretty or Crew Girl can pull us in, and psychological thrillers such as The Girlfriend and The Better Sister are always good for a binge. But there’s another genre that seems to have a permanent spot on Netflix’s Top 10: true crime.

Case in point? I Survived a Serial Killer, which is currently sitting at number six on Netflix’s Top 10 shows list. The series arrived on the streamer September 15, but this isn’t a brand-new show. It originally aired on A&E in 2021 and features 16 episodes, each running for less than 30 minutes.