Viewers Are Dragging This Show Online But Are Also Secretly Obsessed With It

It is not exactly a surprise anymore when a show turns into a full-on cultural moment. We have had The Summer I Turned Pretty, Tell Me Lies, and of course Bridgerton, all dominating group chats and social feeds for very different reasons. But while some series blow up because everyone is obsessed with the romance, others go viral for the exact opposite reason. And right now, another show is firmly in that second category. That show is Couples Therapy and the internet is fully locked in.

If you are not familiar, the premise is pretty straightforward. It is a reality series that follows real couples as they go through therapy sessions with Dr. Orna Guralnik.

Season five, which premiered Sunday, May 17, brings in four new couples navigating some seriously complicated situations. There are partners clashing over intense political differences that are spilling into everyday arguments, a shocking reveal involving secret paid cuddling sessions, a couple on the verge of moving in together whose plans get disrupted by an autism diagnosis, and teenage sweethearts who are now questioning whether they have simply outgrown each other after two decades together.