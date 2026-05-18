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Viewers Are Dragging This Show Online But Are Also Secretly Obsessed With It

Get ready for a wild ride

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published May 18, 2026
4:55pm

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Paramount+

It is not exactly a surprise anymore when a show turns into a full-on cultural moment. We have had The Summer I Turned Pretty, Tell Me Lies, and of course Bridgerton, all dominating group chats and social feeds for very different reasons. But while some series blow up because everyone is obsessed with the romance, others go viral for the exact opposite reason. And right now, another show is firmly in that second category. That show is Couples Therapy and the internet is fully locked in.

If you are not familiar, the premise is pretty straightforward. It is a reality series that follows real couples as they go through therapy sessions with Dr. Orna Guralnik.

Season five, which premiered Sunday, May 17, brings in four new couples navigating some seriously complicated situations. There are partners clashing over intense political differences that are spilling into everyday arguments, a shocking reveal involving secret paid cuddling sessions, a couple on the verge of moving in together whose plans get disrupted by an autism diagnosis, and teenage sweethearts who are now questioning whether they have simply outgrown each other after two decades together.

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Paramount+

Less than 24 hours after the new season dropped, social media was already doing what it does best: spiraling in real time. Viewers flooded X with clips, reactions, and very strong opinions, and honestly the commentary has been just as chaotic as the show itself.

“The new season of Couples Therapy is an absolute mess,” one user wrote. Another added, “This season of Couples Therapy is crazy (derogatory).” Someone else even went as far as calling it rage bait, meaning content designed to intentionally provoke frustration or outrage.

“That couples therapy show is rage bait. mans said he was engaging in platonic cuddling,” one post read.

But here is the thing. Even with all the shock and secondhand stress, people cannot seem to stop watching.

“I think we should watch this as a timeline because I don’t have the mental capacity to watch this alone,” one viewer shared on X.

Others were more blunt, saying things like “Couples Therapy is so good” and “Couples Therapy is a great show. I end every episode thinking 'they need to break up.'”

Some viewers even admitted it is strangely validating, with one writing, “Watching this new season of Couples Therapy reminds me to be so happy to be single. These people have some weird problems!”

Love it or hate it, Couples Therapy has officially sparked a conversation again.

The first three episodes are streaming now on Paramount+, with new episodes releasing weekly on Sundays.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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