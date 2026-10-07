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Zendaya Wore the Same Sheer LV Jacket Twice, but the Looks Couldn’t Be More Different

Both are chef's kiss

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 7, 2026
5:07pm
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Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

There was a time when wearing the same outfit twice was basically considered a fashion crime. Thankfully, celebrities, and even royals, seem to have officially moved on from that idea. More and more stars are reaching into their closets and bringing old favorites back into the rotation and Zendaya is the latest to make a case for the rewear, proving that the same statement piece can give you two completely different looks.

The actress, 30, attended the Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, October 6, wearing a custom ivory lace bolero jacket designed by Louis Vuitton artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière.

But instead of styling the elaborate piece with a full look, Zendaya took a much more casual approach this time around. She paired the lace jacket with a simple white T-shirt, jeans and white Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps.

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Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA / Shutterstock

And if that jacket looked familiar, there’s a very good reason. It’s the exact same Louis Vuitton piece Zendaya wore during the press tour for The Odyssey.

The first time around, she went full goddess mode, pairing the voluminous bolero with a matching semi-sheer white lace dress for a much more dramatic effect.

Basically, Zendaya just gave us a master class in how to dress up and dress down the same piece.

And this isn’t even her first time proving that a great outfit deserves a second life.

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Laurent Vu/SIPA / Shutterstock

Earlier this year, she wore the exact same ivory Vivienne Westwood gown to the Los Angeles premiere of The Drama that she first wore to the Academy Awards in 2015.

The corseted, off-the-shoulder dress fit perfectly with the film’s bridal-inspired press tour, but the real fashion moment was realizing she had pulled it from the archives.

Zendaya rewearing iconic pieces and making them feel completely fresh? We love to see it.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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