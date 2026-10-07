Zendaya Wore the Same Sheer LV Jacket Twice, but the Looks Couldn’t Be More Different

There was a time when wearing the same outfit twice was basically considered a fashion crime. Thankfully, celebrities, and even royals, seem to have officially moved on from that idea. More and more stars are reaching into their closets and bringing old favorites back into the rotation and Zendaya is the latest to make a case for the rewear, proving that the same statement piece can give you two completely different looks.

The actress, 30, attended the Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, October 6, wearing a custom ivory lace bolero jacket designed by Louis Vuitton artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière.

But instead of styling the elaborate piece with a full look, Zendaya took a much more casual approach this time around. She paired the lace jacket with a simple white T-shirt, jeans and white Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps.