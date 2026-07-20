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I Loved the World Cup Halftime Show, But One Moment Left Me Confused

I think we can all agree, no?

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jul 20, 2026
2:29pm
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Bob Kupbens/Action Plus

After more than a month of nonstop action and over 100 matches, the FIFA World Cup officially came to a close on Sunday, July 19, with Spain defeating Argentina 1-0 in extra time at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The final was a true nail-biter, but before the championship trophy was lifted, fans were treated to something new: the first-ever FIFA World Cup halftime show.

The star-studded performance lineup had a little bit of everything, with Madonna, Shakira, BTS and Justin Bieber co-headlining the event. Each artist brought their own energy to the stage, but there was one performance that left me slightly confused: JB’s.

Now, I should probably start by saying I’m a Belieber through and through. You do not want to know what I went through to get those Coachella (ahem, Bieberchella) tickets. So, what exactly threw me off? It was his song choice: "Everything Hallelujah."

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Xinhua News Agency / Shutterstock

Usually, halftime shows are designed to keep the crowd energized and riding a wave of excitement. A gospel-soul track is not exactly the first thing that comes to mind when you think of a high-energy stadium performance.

That said, watching Justin slow things down with just his voice, a guitar and the stripped-back feel of the song was still a beautiful moment. It may not have matched the energy of the BTS and Shakira performances surrounding it, but it was very much a Justin Bieber moment.

And honestly, I can’t say I was completely surprised. Since Bieber has been making his gradual return to the spotlight, he’s seemed to embrace a more mellow sound in his performances. At Coachella, two-thirds of his setlist featured mid- and slower-tempo songs, so this softer approach appears to be where he is creatively right now. And I’m not mad about it. I’m just happy he’s back.

While the "Baby" singer brought a more relaxed vibe to the FIFA World Cup halftime show, Madonna kicked things off with her classic hit "Music," BTS brought the stadium to life with "Dynamite," and Shakira and Burna Boy performed the electric official World Cup anthem "Dai Dai."

The show also featured appearances and performances from Jason Sudekis, Coldplay, The Muppets and more.

Now, with the 2030 World Cup set to celebrate the tournament’s 100th anniversary, I’m officially looking ahead and wondering what the next big moment will be.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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