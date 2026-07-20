I Loved the World Cup Halftime Show, But One Moment Left Me Confused

After more than a month of nonstop action and over 100 matches, the FIFA World Cup officially came to a close on Sunday, July 19, with Spain defeating Argentina 1-0 in extra time at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The final was a true nail-biter, but before the championship trophy was lifted, fans were treated to something new: the first-ever FIFA World Cup halftime show.

The star-studded performance lineup had a little bit of everything, with Madonna, Shakira, BTS and Justin Bieber co-headlining the event. Each artist brought their own energy to the stage, but there was one performance that left me slightly confused: JB’s.

Now, I should probably start by saying I’m a Belieber through and through. You do not want to know what I went through to get those Coachella (ahem, Bieberchella) tickets. So, what exactly threw me off? It was his song choice: "Everything Hallelujah."