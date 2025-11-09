Venus Williams Just Rocked One of the Most Debated Hairstyles

With the change of seasons comes a natural urge to switch things up, whether that’s your wardrobe, your nail color or, yes, your hairstyle. Warmer months usually bring lighter, shorter looks, while winter tends to inspire darker tones and cozy textures. And in Venus Williams’s case? It means getting bangs.

Venus, 45, showed off her bangs at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards on November 3, styling them sleek and straight. She also looked stunning in a long-sleeve black velvet-like dress covered in gemstones. But that's not their debut.