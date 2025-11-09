About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Venus Williams Just Rocked One of the Most Debated Hairstyles

And she nailed it

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 9, 2025
3:00pm
VenusWilliams
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior)

With the change of seasons comes a natural urge to switch things up, whether that’s your wardrobe, your nail color or, yes, your hairstyle. Warmer months usually bring lighter, shorter looks, while winter tends to inspire darker tones and cozy textures. And in Venus Williams’s case? It means getting bangs.

Venus, 45, showed off her bangs at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards on November 3, styling them sleek and straight. She also looked stunning in a long-sleeve black velvet-like dress covered in gemstones. But that's not their debut.

The tennis legend has actually been rocking her fringe for about a month now. After switching between various braid styles, the Millennial-loved side part, Gen Z’s go-to middle part, Venus hopped back on the bangs bandwagon in October, debuting a bold blunt cut during Paris Fashion Week.

Now, if you know anything about bangs, you know they’re one of the most hotly debated hairstyles out there. Some people swear by them, calling it the ultimate “change your life” move. Others warn to put down the scissors immediately. And honestly, both camps have a point. There are so many versions, short, long, wispy, blunt, you name it.

Interestingly, one specific style has been trending this year: the Jane Austen bangs, seen on celebs like Leighton Meester. The look draws inspiration from classic Austen heroines, think Elizabeth Bennet as played by Keira Knightley in Pride & Prejudice. The signature detail? A fringe cut just above the eyebrows and softly curled toward the forehead.

Whether you love them or not, one thing’s clear: Venus Williams can absolutely pull them off. And if this look inspires a new wave of bold bang cuts this winter, well—don’t say we didn’t see it coming.

