It's safe to say Taylor Swift had a very good time at the iHeartRadio Music Awards last week. She was all smiles, hand-in-hand with fiancé Travis Kelce, dancing to every act like she was at her favorite concert. And, of course, the doyenne herself was honored with not one, but a whopping seven awards—including Artist of the Year, presented by Olympic champion Alysa Liu. In one of her many acceptance speeches, Swift took the opportunity to give Kelce a shoutout. His reaction? Hopelessly romantic.
Taylor Swift Shouts Out Her Fiancé and His Reaction Is Adorable
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Swift hopped up on the stage to rabid applause as her fiancé beamed.
"I think that this album probably also feels very happy and confident and free because that's the way that I get to feel every single day of my life because of my fiancé who's here tonight," she said. Amid more cheers, Kelce made a little bow and mouthed, "I love you."
In addition to Artist of the Year, Swift also took home the accolades for Album of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, Pop Song of the Year ("The Fate of Ophelia"), Pop Album of the Year (The Life of a Showgirl), Best Lyrics ("The Fate of Ophelia") and Best Music Video ("The Fate of Ophelia"), while also being voted Favorite on Screen (Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era) and Favorite TikTok Dance.
Her sweep at the 2026 awards brings the musician's grand total to 41, cementing her status for the most wins in the award's history.