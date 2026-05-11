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Florals for Spring? Taylor Swift Says Yes in Flirty Dress for Date Night with Travis Kelce

Perfect for a cheery London outing

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published May 11, 2026
4:20pm

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taylor swift floral dress london
LXXVI/Splash News/Shutterstock

With The Devil Wears Prada 2 now in theaters, I've had florals on my mind. Miranda Priestly's iconic line is often paraded this time of year as flowers begin to blossom both on trees and seasonal prints. While the line is often used in derision, I welcome a flower pattern anytime, any season and especially in spring. It seems Taylor Swift does, too. In a recent London outing, the pop star was photographed in the sumptuous Zimmermann Luna Corset Midi Dress ($1,950), which features a swath of peachy peonies and their dusty green stems on a stark black silk linen organza fabric. The corset dips into a basque waist, with an A-line skirt and sweetheart neckline.

While a $2,000 frock is a *little* out of budget for most of us, I've rounded up four similar alternatives that preserve the flirty, romantic style while also all being under $400 (and start at $45).

taylor swift floral dress london: scarlet darkness corset dress
Amazon

1. Scarlet Darkness Corset Dress

Scarlet Darkness

A fairly good approximation to Swift's designer frock, with a smaller floral pattern. The fabric has a touch of elastane for a comfortable stretch and three-tiered skirt that floats when you move, plus an adjustable smocked corset with a dainty self-tying bow.

$45 at amazon
taylor swift floral dress london: lulu's sweet at heart two piece
lulu's

2. lulu's Sweet At Heart Two-Piece

lulu's

Swift is known to rock a two-piece, and I don't blame her. They're a complete outfit but also give you the flexibility to mix-and-match if so desired. I think she'd approve of this set from lulu's, which is under $100. I'm in love with the romanic scalloped hems and eyelet woven fabric, which makes it feel perfect for a summer day.

$82 at lulu's
taylor swift floral dress london: reformation lela dress
Reformation

3. Reformation Lela Dress

Reformation

Reformation is a Swift-approved brand—she's been photographed in the Agathea loafers and a gingham mini dress at the 2024 US Open. The Lela dress is available in a darkly romantic, aptly named "Sagittarius" print with a lace-trimmed sweetheart neckline and open back.

$248 at reformation
taylor swift floral dress london: Sau Lee Bo Dress
Revolve

4. Sau Lee Bo Dress

Sau Lee

Sau Lee's Bo dress was the closet approximation I could find to Swift's Zimmermann number, with dashes of apricot-colored roses floating across the flowing skirt. The biggest win for me, though? Functional pockets

$675; $385 at revolve

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

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