Florals for Spring? Taylor Swift Says Yes in Flirty Dress for Date Night with Travis Kelce

With The Devil Wears Prada 2 now in theaters, I've had florals on my mind. Miranda Priestly's iconic line is often paraded this time of year as flowers begin to blossom both on trees and seasonal prints. While the line is often used in derision, I welcome a flower pattern anytime, any season and especially in spring. It seems Taylor Swift does, too. In a recent London outing, the pop star was photographed in the sumptuous Zimmermann Luna Corset Midi Dress ($1,950), which features a swath of peachy peonies and their dusty green stems on a stark black silk linen organza fabric. The corset dips into a basque waist, with an A-line skirt and sweetheart neckline.

While a $2,000 frock is a *little* out of budget for most of us, I've rounded up four similar alternatives that preserve the flirty, romantic style while also all being under $400 (and start at $45).