Even those who aren't Swifties know that Taylor Swift is a Cat Lady. Her three cats, Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button, are stars in their own right. They've appeared in commercials and music videos alongside their famous owner and have gotten plenty of social media airtime. Olivia Benson even has her own personal fortune of $97 million. So it came as a shock to me—who has followed Swift for years—when the self-proclaimed "Childless Cat Lady" was revealed to also own...a dog.
Taylor Swift, Noted Cat Lady, Now Has a Step-Dog
How are the cats getting on?
Swift's husband, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is the new frontman for Tommy Hilfiger, and starring alongside him is the Siberian Samoyed the couple shares. (The name has not been made public.)
“She lights up my day," Kelce said in an interview with Vogue during the shoot. The interview noted that the Tommy Hilfiger team had been searching for a canine to co-star alongside Kelce for the campaign; eventually, Kelce ended up volunteering his pup.
“We figured, why not her? She crushed it, and actually really fit into that Tommy aesthetic, too,” he said. “Those are some of my favorite shots.”
While chatting about his own style and the collection he has co-designed for spring 2027, Kelce spoke warmly about his wife's personal style as well.
“I love that Tay’s always authentically herself with every look,” he told Vogue. “Whether we’re hanging with some friends or just us two on a fun night out for dinner, she’s always effortless, elegant and beautiful. She’s not afraid of unique patterns or bold colors, and she’s just timeless and classy in everything she steps out in.”
While details weren't forthcoming on whether or not the couple had adopted the dog together or if the Samoyed had been brought into the relationship by Kelce, one thing's for sure: it's darn fluffy and cute. My burning question is, how do the cats feel?