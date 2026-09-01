Taylor Swift, Noted Cat Lady, Now Has a Step-Dog

Swift's husband, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is the new frontman for Tommy Hilfiger, and starring alongside him is the Siberian Samoyed the couple shares. (The name has not been made public.)

“She lights up my day," Kelce said in an interview with Vogue during the shoot. The interview noted that the Tommy Hilfiger team had been searching for a canine to co-star alongside Kelce for the campaign; eventually, Kelce ended up volunteering his pup.

“We figured, why not her? She crushed it, and actually really fit into that Tommy aesthetic, too,” he said. “Those are some of my favorite shots.”