Sarah Michelle Gellar's Son Looks Like Spitting Image of His Father Freddie Prinze Jr.

Some celebrity kids inherit their parents' famous last names, while others seem to get a full copy-and-paste of their mom or dad's face. Take Chrissy Teigen and her mini-me daughters, for example. Well, that also appears to also be the case for Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s son, Rocky, who has fans saying he is practically his father's twin.

On Oct. 26, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star gave fans a peek into a family outing at the racetrack, sharing a series of photos on Instagram with the caption, "Race weekend with my boys." The carousel featured the actress spending time with Rocky, 14, as he geared up for a go-kart race, along with a sweet snap of Gellar and her husband, Prinze Jr., together.

But while the family weekend looked like a fun time, fans had something else on their minds: Rocky's uncanny resemblance to his dad.