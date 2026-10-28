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Sarah Michelle Gellar's Son Looks Like Spitting Image of His Father Freddie Prinze Jr.

A literal copy-paste

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 28, 2026
2:56pm
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JILL CONNELLY/EPA/SHUTTERSTOCK

Some celebrity kids inherit their parents' famous last names, while others seem to get a full copy-and-paste of their mom or dad's face. Take Chrissy Teigen and her mini-me daughters, for example. Well, that also appears to also be the case for Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s son, Rocky, who has fans saying he is practically his father's twin.

On Oct. 26, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star gave fans a peek into a family outing at the racetrack, sharing a series of photos on Instagram with the caption, "Race weekend with my boys." The carousel featured the actress spending time with Rocky, 14, as he geared up for a go-kart race, along with a sweet snap of Gellar and her husband, Prinze Jr., together.

But while the family weekend looked like a fun time, fans had something else on their minds: Rocky's uncanny resemblance to his dad.

The teenager's short haircut seems to have made the family resemblance even more noticeable, with followers joking that the actor's genes did all the heavy lifting.

"Sarah's genes didn't even try," one person wrote in the comments, while another joked, "Ma’am, you were just an incubator. That is alllll Freddie."

And the comparisons kept coming.

"Not the mini Freddie omg," one fan commented, while another declared, "Last slide is literally a mini FPJ." One follower even asked, "y’all shrank freddie ????" Honestly, we can see why the comments section was having a field day.

The most fitting reaction might have been the fan who summed up the resemblance with, "He is Freddie Prinze Jr Jr."

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Gellar and Prinze Jr. have been married since 2002, after meeting while filming the 1997 horror movie I Know What You Did Last Summer. The couple also share a daughter, Charlotte, 17, and tend to keep their kids' lives relatively private.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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