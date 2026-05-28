I Asked 'KPop Demon Hunters' Singer Rei Ami If She Was Sick of Singing 'Golden'—Her Answer Surprised Me

This Memorial Day, the stars were out for the 2026 American Music Awards, and the
red blue carpet was littered with fabulous looks. There were some killer performances (the fans went wild for BTS, of course), including my favorite number of the night from the Pussycat Dolls. But my biggest takeaway from the eve came from my convo with KPop Demon Hunters singer Rei Ami.
The bubbly musician smiled all through my chat with her. We talked music, TV shows and, obviously, her hit song "Golden." I had to ask, "Do you ever get sick of singing 'Golden?' 'Cause we don't get sick of hearing it." Her response took me by surprise.