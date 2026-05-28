I Asked 'KPop Demon Hunters' Singer Rei Ami If She Was Sick of Singing 'Golden'—Her Answer Surprised Me

Ami revealed, "Well, it's changed my life, so I don't think I'll ever get sick of it. I think I'll always, like, have a smile on my face when I listen to it." Same, Rei. Same.

When asked about her favorite song at the moment besides "Golden," Ami struggled a bit. "That's really hard to choose," she said. But she finally concluded, "I'm listening to 'Water' by Kehlani."

It was much easier for her to answer what she's binging on TV right now: "I'm watching a mixture of 90 Day Fiancé and Reno 911!"

And while I loved chatting with Ami on the carpet (before she won a whopping four AMAs), another notable moment involved two other big celebs, Olympian Alysa Liu and New Kid on the Block Joey McIntyre.