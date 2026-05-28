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I Asked 'KPop Demon Hunters' Singer Rei Ami If She Was Sick of Singing 'Golden'—Her Answer Surprised Me

She also revealed what she's binging on TV right now

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published May 28, 2026
1:00pm
rei ami interview
Mikael Ona/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

This Memorial Day, the stars were out for the 2026 American Music Awards, and the red blue carpet was littered with fabulous looks. There were some killer performances (the fans went wild for BTS, of course), including my favorite number of the night from the Pussycat Dolls. But my biggest takeaway from the eve came from my convo with KPop Demon Hunters singer Rei Ami.

The bubbly musician smiled all through my chat with her. We talked music, TV shows and, obviously, her hit song "Golden." I had to ask, "Do you ever get sick of singing 'Golden?' 'Cause we don't get sick of hearing it." Her response took me by surprise.

Ami revealed, "Well, it's changed my life, so I don't think I'll ever get sick of it. I think I'll always, like, have a smile on my face when I listen to it." Same, Rei. Same.

When asked about her favorite song at the moment besides "Golden," Ami struggled a bit. "That's really hard to choose," she said. But she finally concluded, "I'm listening to 'Water' by Kehlani."

It was much easier for her to answer what she's binging on TV right now: "I'm watching a mixture of 90 Day Fiancé and Reno 911!"

And while I loved chatting with Ami on the carpet (before she won a whopping four AMAs), another notable moment involved two other big celebs, Olympian Alysa Liu and New Kid on the Block Joey McIntyre.

I caught a sweet moment on camera where McIntyre asked Liu to take a selfie. She graciously accepted, but it was his gratitude towards Liu that had fans truly abuzz in the comments on social media.

This all goes to show, it's always a fun and surprising time on the red carpet.

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Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
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