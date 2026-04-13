King Charles Posts Photos of Late Mom Queen Elizabeth—and My Eyes Went Straight to That Dress

One of the highlights of the collection is Queen Elizabeth's wedding dress, worn in her November 1947 wedding to Prince Philip. It was designed by Norman Hartnell, who received a Royal Warrant as Dressmaker to the Queen Mother in 1940 and to Queen Elizabeth II in 1957. As Britain was coming out of the horrors of World War II, the ivory Duchesse satin and silk were procured with ration coupons.

The design features a 15-foot train and 10,000 meticulously embroidered seed pearls, requiring the work of 350 seamstresses. Hartnell took inspiration from Boticelli's Primavera when designing the embroidery, which featured roses and ears of wheat. The hem has an orange-blossom appliqué border of tulle, pearls and crystals. The then-Princess completed her bridal look with a silk tulle veil and Edward Rayne duchesse satin shoes.

The exhibition opened on April 10 and runs through October 18. Tickets are available here.