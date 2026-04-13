It's been nearly four years since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, but she remains bright in the minds of the public and, of course, her family. Her son, King Charles III, recently shared a series of photos in homage to his late mother—including one of a very special dress.
King Charles Posts Photos of Late Mom Queen Elizabeth—and My Eyes Went Straight to That Dress
Truly stunning
The first image in the Instagram carousel shows Queen Elizabeth in one of her signature, brightly-hued ensembles—this time pink—accessorized with white gloves, pearls and a fantastic silver floral brooch. She greets a crowd of well-wishers waving the British flag.
Following the portrait, the Royal Family shared a sequence of images from the exhibition, Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style. To mark what would have been Her Majesty's centenary year, The King’s Gallery has curated over 300 items from the Queen's wardrobe spanning every decade of her life. While the clothes were sumptuous—and at times unexpected—the third photo stopped my scroll.
One of the highlights of the collection is Queen Elizabeth's wedding dress, worn in her November 1947 wedding to Prince Philip. It was designed by Norman Hartnell, who received a Royal Warrant as Dressmaker to the Queen Mother in 1940 and to Queen Elizabeth II in 1957. As Britain was coming out of the horrors of World War II, the ivory Duchesse satin and silk were procured with ration coupons.
The design features a 15-foot train and 10,000 meticulously embroidered seed pearls, requiring the work of 350 seamstresses. Hartnell took inspiration from Boticelli's Primavera when designing the embroidery, which featured roses and ears of wheat. The hem has an orange-blossom appliqué border of tulle, pearls and crystals. The then-Princess completed her bridal look with a silk tulle veil and Edward Rayne duchesse satin shoes.
The exhibition opened on April 10 and runs through October 18. Tickets are available here.