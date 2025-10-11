About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Watch Out, Prince Louis—We've Got Another Scene-Stealing Royal on Our Hands

There's definitely room for them both

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Oct 11, 2025
3:00pm
PrinceLouis
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

When it comes to royal kids, one thing’s for sure: they’re always full of surprises. After all, they’re still kids, just with a lot more tiaras and photo ops. One royal who’s brought us plenty of adorable moments over the years is none other than Prince Louis, the youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton. From making faces at Trooping the Colour to rocking his mom’s sunglasses and even shushing her during royal events, Louis has earned his spot as the unofficial royal class clown.

But it looks like he might have some competition—meet Prince Charles of Luxembourg.

PrinceCharles
Patrick van Katwijk/WireImage

Prince Charles, 5, is the eldest son of Grand Duke Guillaume, 43, and Grand Duchess Stéphanie, 41, and big brother to Prince François, 2. On October 3, a historic moment took place in Luxembourg when Grand Duke Henri officially stepped down after 25 years on the throne, making way for his son, Guillaume, in a voluntary abdication ceremony at the Grand Ducal Palace in Luxembourg City.

While the transition marked a major moment for the royal family, it was young Prince Charles who truly stole the show.

According to royal fan blog Gert’s Royals, cameras caught the little prince fiddling with his shoelaces during the ceremony—so much so that his grandmother, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, had to step in and help re-tie them.

Prince Charles 1
Didier Lebrun / Photonews via Getty Images

Another sweet moment? Charles’s face lit up when he heard his name mentioned during the official proceedings, prompting laughter from both his parents and grandparents. Later, when the family stepped out into the palace courtyard, he was seen covering his ears—clearly not a fan of all the noise.

Now, at just five years old, Prince Charles is officially the heir to the Luxembourg throne following his grandfather’s abdication and his father’s accession. With moments like these already charming the public, something tells us we’ll be seeing a lot more of him in the years to come—and yes, Prince Louis may want to watch his (adorable) back.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Steamy Moment on Royal Balcony—and I Totally Almost Missed it

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe