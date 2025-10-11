Watch Out, Prince Louis—We've Got Another Scene-Stealing Royal on Our Hands

When it comes to royal kids, one thing’s for sure: they’re always full of surprises. After all, they’re still kids, just with a lot more tiaras and photo ops. One royal who’s brought us plenty of adorable moments over the years is none other than Prince Louis, the youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton. From making faces at Trooping the Colour to rocking his mom’s sunglasses and even shushing her during royal events, Louis has earned his spot as the unofficial royal class clown.

But it looks like he might have some competition—meet Prince Charles of Luxembourg.