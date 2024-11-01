About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Oprah's Favorite Things List for 2025 Just Landed in My Inbox—These Are the 13 Picks I'm Gifting

If Oprah loves them, they must be good

Author image: An image of Destinee Scott.
By Destinee Scott
Updated Nov 5, 2025
3:13pm

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.

Oprah 2025 Gift Guide: Hero Collage with Beis Suitcase, Burgundy Knit Lounge Set, Fuzzy Slides and Pink Jewelry Box
Beis/Amazon/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

While there's some debate as to when the holiday season officially kicks off, I'd say that the arrival of Oprah Winfrey's annual gift guide is my cue that the most wonderful time of the year is upon us. And guess what, y'all? Oprah's Favorite Things list for 2025 has officially dropped! Not only am I pulling out my Christmas decorations as we speak, but, more importantly, I'm whipping out my card to get some Oprah-approved shopping done ASAP. 

As always, Oprah's list is filled with must-haves for everyone, from the Dearfoams Cozy Moritz booties ($68; $35) for the cozy lover in your life to the Alva nonstick ceramic cookware set ($259) for your favorite home cook. It's safe to say this year's picks, which come straight from the queen of gifting herself, are so good you won't be able to resist securing a few for yourself this season—especially since most of them are available at our favorite retailer (ahem, Amazon).

So, even if a holiday shopping spree wasn't on your agenda for today, it should be now. On that note, I've researched over 100 of Oprah's gift recommendations to bring you 13 of the best buys in the fashion, beauty, home, food, tech and travel departments. No need to thank me—you've got some serious holiday shopping to do, starting at $16!

Want to save *big* this shopping season? Sign up for our Deal of the Day email to get all the best sales delivered straight to your inbox.

The Dearfoams Cozy Moritz Booties.
Amazon

1. Dearfoams Cozy Moritz Booties

Dearfoams

Hoping to add a new pair of cute and cozy booties to your shoe collection? Look no further than this fleece-lined pair that Oprah swears offers "spring back energy with every step." Yes, you read that right. While these booties—which are available in microwool and microsuede uppers—look like house slippers, they feature a shock-absorbing, contoured insole and rubber outsole that makes them durable and skid-resistant. More importantly, one shopper confirmed that they have "good arch support" and keep their feet "warm during the cold winter months," so don't miss them for under $40.

from $68; $35 at Amazon
The Rag & Bone Miramar Track Pants.
Amazon

2. Rag & Bone Miramar Track Pants

Rag & Bone

According to PureWow Associate Commerce Editor Natalie LaBarbera, track pants are trending for fall. Feel free to read up on the style, or just add this coveted sweatpant version to your cart ASAP. Not your average wide-leg jeans, they're cut and sewn from a super soft cotton terry cloth, so they're actually not jeans at all—they just look like 'em. They also feature a pull-on elastic waistband for a truly relaxed fit. So, really, the trendy track stripes are just a bonus.

$218 at Amazon
The Apple AirPods Pro 3.
Amazon

3. Apple AirPods Pro 3

Apple

What's better than wireless earbuds with a ten-hour battery life? Um, that's easy: Wireless earbuds that track your heart rate and calories, protect your hearing and offer high-fidelity sound. The latest Apple AirPods Pro model also reportedly blocks twice as much unwanted noise as its predecessor and features a Live Translation function, which helps you communicate across multiple languages (talk about living in the future!). I can keep going on about their cool features, but let's just say that Oprah called them "genius" for a reason.

$249 at Amazon
The Softies Waffle Marshmallow V-Neck Lounge Set.
Amazon

4. Softies Waffle Marshmallow V-Neck Lounge Set

Softies

Softies lounge sets have been on Oprah's Favorite Things List for years, so it's safe to say she's obsessed. In fact, when she saw this year's waffle set at the office, she said she immediately put it in her bag to bring home, and she encourages you to do the same. What she didn't mention is that the two-piece set features comfy elastic pants with an added drawstring to help get the fit just right. And whether the pieces are worn together or separately, you (or your giftees) are bound to reach for them all winter long.

$160 at Amazon
Oprah's Favorite Things: Pink Bagsmart Toiletry Case
Amazon

5. Bagsmart Travel Toiletry Bag

Bagsmart

Of all the many gifts I've received over the years, none have I used more than clever cosmetics cases, so I totally get why Oprah handpicked this travel toiletry bag from Bagsmart. Compact as it is, the puffy case is packed with compartments to easily organize shower essentials, makeup and more—and shoppers say it even fits full-size products effortlessly.

from $36; $26 at amazon
Oprah's Favorite Things: Pink Stackable Alva Cookware Set
Amazon

6. Alva Neat Nested Nonstick Ceramic 5-Piece Cookware Set

Alva

Stylish, stackable cookware that's free of worrisome toxins? Yep, Oprah just found your dream kitchen set. Featuring a saucepan, frying pan and stockpot, plus two lids (including one that doubles as a strainer), this ceramic-coated aluminum lineup is safe for use on all types of stovetops, and is oven safe for up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. It's also hailed for its nonstick abilities and convenient stackable storage that saves a ton of room in your cabinet.

$259 at amazon
ninja swirl machine
Amazon

7. Ninja Swirl by CREAMi Ice Cream and Soft Serve Maker

Ninja

Trust, if there are any big-ticket items on Oprah's list worth splurging on (if only to hear the gleeful cheers from the whole fam when they discover it under the tree), it's this editor-approved Ninja ice cream maker. Not only does it create hard pints of ice cream, sorbet or fro-yo like the OG Creami, but it also comes with a soft-serve component, so you and the crew can swirl your favorite flavors onto cones and enjoy.

$395; $350 at amazon
The Fleks San Ysidro Shearling Slides.
Amazon

8. Fleks San Ysidro Shearling Slides

Fleks

Oprah said it best: "This comfy slide is made from soft
leather and even softer shearling that, because of subtle flaws, would otherwise end up in landfills." So, my advice? Don't snag a pair for your bestie without snagging some for yourself. After all, the 1.5-inch platform shoes are available in several colors, so you don't have to match unless you want to. Not to mention, they're suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, and feature built-in arch support for extra stability and proper foot alignment for daily wear.

$120 at Amazon
The Béis The Carry-On Roller.
Amazon

9. Béis The Carry-On Roller

Béis

While Oprah may have only recently given this famous carry-on her official thumbs-up, my fellow editors have been fans of it for years. More specifically, former PureWow Wellness Director Sarah Stiefvater took it for a spin (no pun intended), and was won over by its built-in weight limit indicator that lets you know if you over-packed *before* you get to the airport. But that's not the only reason it's worth adding to your cart today. It features multiple zippered compartments, two laundry bags, a TSA lock and 360-degree spinner wheels, all of which make it easy to travel like a pro (in style).

$268 at Amazon
The Brouk & Co Pearl Travel Jewelry Case.
Amazon

10. Brouk & Co Pearl Travel Jewelry Case

Brouk & Co

Whether you have jewelry piling up in a drawer or need to keep it protected while traveling, you'll love organizing it all with this Oprah-approved compact case. In fact, it features a built-in mirror and multiple compartments, so it pretty much doubles as an on-the-go vanity. The velvet-like lining prevents scratches and snags in transport—so you can trust it to cradle even your most treasured bling—plus it's crafted from patent leather, so it looks nice and should be plenty durable. 

from $20; $16 at Amazon
Oprah's Favorite Things List 2025: Oak Essentials Bath Set
Oak Essentials

11. Oak Essentials Relaxation Bath Set

Oak Essentials

Oak Essentials makes some seriously elevated beauty and wellness products, and this bath set is just the thing to turn any old bath sesh into a 5-star spa experience. The duo includes a magnesium-infused salt soak "to relax the body and calm the mind," along with a rich bath oil that hydrates the whole body while creating "lush, aromatic bubbles." It even comes complete with a scooper for the salts, making every use feel extra fancy and indulgent.

$88 at oak essentials
The Bella Cucina Breakfast Gift Box.
Amazon

12. Bella Cucina Breakfast Gift Box

Bella

Who doesn't love blueberry buttermilk pancakes on a Sunday morning? Well, we now know Oprah certainly does, especially if it involves "this gorgeously packed wood gift box" that has everything you or your loved one needs to whip up a gourmet breakfast. The giftable set includes preserved lemon cream, blueberry buttermilk pancake and waffle mix and aromatic wildflower sugar, which will add an elevated touch to an at-home brunch. The foodie on your list is going to love it (and, hopefully, will invite you over to help them eat their creation).

$85 at Amazon
The Lola Blankets Weight Blanket.
Amazon

13. Lola Blankets Weighted Blanket

Lola Blankets

Lola blankets have gone viral for a reason. They're incredibly plush, luxe and, in this case, weighted for optimal comfort and relaxation. Thanks to a handcrafted dyeing process, each blanket is one of a kind, making it a special gift for anyone on your list. As if it couldn't get any better, Oprah said that it "hugs you to sleep," so it won't just keep you cozy on the couch—it'll also help you drift off to dreamland.

from $129 at Amazon
RELATED

The 60 Best Gifts Under $50 for Everyone in Your Life in 2025

Destinee Scott Editor Bio Pic
Destinee Scott

Associate Sales and Deals Editor

  • Stays on top of the best sales and deals across the internet
  • Over 3 years of experience in commerce (covering tentpole sales, like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Way Day)
  • Studied Journalism at St. John's University
read full bio

Why You Should Trust Us

PureWow's editors and writers have spent more than a decade shopping online, digging through sales and putting our home goods, beauty finds, wellness picks and more through the wringer—all to help you determine which are actually worth your hard-earned cash. From our PureWow100 series (where we rank items on a 100-point scale) to our painstakingly curated lists of fashion, beauty, cooking, home and family picks, you can trust that our recommendations have been thoroughly vetted for function, aesthetics and innovation. Whether you're looking for travel-size hair dryers you can take on-the-go or women’s walking shoes that won’t hurt your feet, we’ve got you covered.
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe