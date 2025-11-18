About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Michelle Yeoh Debuts Dramatic New Pixie Cut at 'Wicked: For Good' Premiere

Her looks *never* disappoint

By Clara Stein
Published Nov 18, 2025
8:08pm
Maya Dehlin Spach/Staff/Getty Images

Wicked: For Good premieres on November 21. But if you’re like me (and everyone else), you already knew that...and maybe even preordered tickets to see it in theaters. To hold you over before the highly anticipated screening, check out Michelle Yeoh’s gasp-worthy new hair that she showed off on the NYC red carpet.

Taylor Hill/Contributor/Getty Images

Yeoh beckoned the cameras with a chic new pixie cut, complete with choppy, frosty bronze highlights. She showed off the new look at the Wicked: For Good premiere on November 17 at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall. It’s a bit lengthier than a true pixie cut, complete with choppy bangs, and it’s a far cry from the hair of her Wicked persona, Madame Morrible, who dons a swirly silver wig.

John Nacion/Contributor/Getty Images

She was joined on the red carpet by costar Ariana Grande, as well as producer Marc E. Platt and director Jon M. Chu. It’s the most recent of many dramatic hair transformations she’s debuted this year alone. They range from a platinum blonde bob to thick, dark bangs that covered her forehead. Other hair highlights of her career include a sculpted ponytail at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, a slick bun at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards, voluminous curls at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards and a pompadour ponytail at a Crazy Rich Asians promotional event. In short, Yeoh can do it all.

John Nacion/Contributor/Getty Images

This time, she paired the new ’do with a stunning lime green tulle ballgown by Givenchy, designed by Sarah Burton. Equally as striking was her Mikimoto High Jewelry necklace, an asymmetrical piece of diamonds and pearls.

“While my first thought upon seeing Yeoh’s gown immediately went to Glinda’s enormous transportation bubble, the voluminous look also reminded me of another recent tutu-inspired frock worn by none other than Yeoh’s Wicked co-star and Glinda herself, Ariana Grande [at the 2025 VMAs],” PureWow editor and fashion writer Abby Hepworth writes.

Personally, I can’t wait to see what she rocks next.

