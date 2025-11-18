Michelle Yeoh Debuts Dramatic New Pixie Cut at 'Wicked: For Good' Premiere

This time, she paired the new ’do with a stunning lime green tulle ballgown by Givenchy, designed by Sarah Burton. Equally as striking was her Mikimoto High Jewelry necklace, an asymmetrical piece of diamonds and pearls.

“While my first thought upon seeing Yeoh’s gown immediately went to Glinda’s enormous transportation bubble, the voluminous look also reminded me of another recent tutu-inspired frock worn by none other than Yeoh’s Wicked co-star and Glinda herself, Ariana Grande [at the 2025 VMAs],” PureWow editor and fashion writer Abby Hepworth writes.

Personally, I can’t wait to see what she rocks next.