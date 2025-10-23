About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
The First Peek at Young Glinda in ‘Wicked: For Good’ Is Here and Fans Are All Saying the Same Thing

And the resemblance is so on point

By Danielle Long
Published Oct 23, 2025
2:34pm
In less than a month, green and pink are going to take over our lives again. That’s right, Wicked is back with the second (and final) installment of the beloved musical-turned-blockbuster event, this time titled Wicked: For Good. As the release date creeps closer, fans have been learning one exciting tidbit after another, like the reveal that Colman Domingo voices the Cowardly Lion. And now, we’re getting our first look at young Glinda.

Glinda is played by Ariana Grande in the film but a new teaser dropped on October 22 gave fans a first glimpse of her younger self, portrayed by Scarlett Spears. Within seconds, Glinda gazes into her bubble wand as the younger version of herself appears inside it. Then we cut to the mini witch herself, complete with blonde curls and a pink, sparkly outfit.

“I want to be magical. For real,” young Glinda says to someone blurred off-screen.

Over on Ariana’s Instagram, the singer shared a sweet black-and-white photo of the two hugging while in full Glinda glam.

“My tiny girl in the bubble, played by the wonderful and talented @miss.scarlett.brielle,” the "eternal sunshine" singer wrote. “thank you for your beautiful work and for allowing the world to understand our Galinda more deeply than ever before.. i adore you so.”

The surprise drop sparked major emotions in the fandom...but there seems to be a recurring theme.

“Glinda as a child i cry. I’m obsessulated,” one person commented. Another wrote, “Come on y’all I can’t cry rn, I’m tryna work.” A third simply said, “I’m crying little tears.” Even the official Wicked account chimed in, “Oh Oz! We’re not crying, you’re crying.”

Wicked: For Good picks up right where the first installment left off. Now demonized as the Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba hides out in the Ozian forest while Glinda enjoys the perks of fame and power at the Emerald City palace. But when an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, she’ll have to reunite with Glinda to transform herself and all of Oz for good.

Wicked: For Good hits theaters November 21.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
