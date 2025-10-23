The First Peek at Young Glinda in ‘Wicked: For Good’ Is Here and Fans Are All Saying the Same Thing

In less than a month, green and pink are going to take over our lives again. That’s right, Wicked is back with the second (and final) installment of the beloved musical-turned-blockbuster event, this time titled Wicked: For Good. As the release date creeps closer, fans have been learning one exciting tidbit after another, like the reveal that Colman Domingo voices the Cowardly Lion. And now, we’re getting our first look at young Glinda.

Glinda is played by Ariana Grande in the film but a new teaser dropped on October 22 gave fans a first glimpse of her younger self, portrayed by Scarlett Spears. Within seconds, Glinda gazes into her bubble wand as the younger version of herself appears inside it. Then we cut to the mini witch herself, complete with blonde curls and a pink, sparkly outfit.

“I want to be magical. For real,” young Glinda says to someone blurred off-screen.