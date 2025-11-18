I will never not be excited to see Michelle Yeoh out and about, but especially if she’s hitting a red carpet. The 63-year-old actress has some of the absolute best style in Hollywood and never fails to disappoint. So you know I’ve been basically glued to my phone awaiting new photos of Yeoh on the press tour for Wicked: For Good!, part two of the Wicked movie releases. And her latest look, at the New York City premiere, 100 percent lived up to the hype—and may even have been a nod to her co-star Ariana Grande.
Michelle Yeoh Puts an Edgy Twist on an Old Ariana Grande Look at the ‘Wicked: For Good!’ NY Premiere
There was no missing this bold pick
There was no chance of missing Yeoh, who walked the carpet in a stunning lime green tulle ballgown by Givenchy, designed by Sarah Burton. In fact, the eye-catching dress almost made me miss the fact that Yeoh also used this event to debut a chic new pixie cut with choppy bronde highlights.
While my first thought upon seeing Yeoh’s gown immediately went to Glinda’s enormous transportation bubble, the voluminous look also reminded me of another recent tutu-inspired frock. One worn by none other than Yeoh’s Wicked co-star and Glinda herself, Ariana Grande.
Earlier this year at the 2025 VMAs, Grande also leaned into the tutu vibes with this gorgeous white minidress also from Givenchy. It was her fourth look of the night and, in my opinion, by far the most fun. And much like Yeoh’s dress, it proves that even petite women can (and should) go all out with huge ballgowns, voluminous skirts and miles of tulle.
To balance all that vibrant lime green tulle, Yeoh accessorized with a gorgeous Mikimoto High Jewelry necklace. The intricate design weaves together diamonds and pearls to create the effect of a glittering wreath. How very holiday-appropriate.
If you’re wondering how on earth Yeoh could fit her gorgeous-but-enormous gown into a regular move theater seat for the actual premiere showing, have no fear. According to photos posted by fans at the event, whatever structure was in place to puff Yeoh’s gown out to its fullest extent on the red carpet was later removed to make sitting (and presumably walking and using the bathroom) more practical.
Whether she’s rocking a new ‘do or a voluminous gown, it’s clear that Yeoh knows how to make fashion magic both on and off-screen.