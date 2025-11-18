Michelle Yeoh Puts an Edgy Twist on an Old Ariana Grande Look at the ‘Wicked: For Good!’ NY Premiere

There was no chance of missing Yeoh, who walked the carpet in a stunning lime green tulle ballgown by Givenchy, designed by Sarah Burton. In fact, the eye-catching dress almost made me miss the fact that Yeoh also used this event to debut a chic new pixie cut with choppy bronde highlights.

While my first thought upon seeing Yeoh’s gown immediately went to Glinda’s enormous transportation bubble, the voluminous look also reminded me of another recent tutu-inspired frock. One worn by none other than Yeoh’s Wicked co-star and Glinda herself, Ariana Grande.