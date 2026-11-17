PureWow: Tell me about your partnership with Baileys Original Irish Cream and why it felt like a natural fit for you?

Matt Rogers: I've always loved the holidays and any excuse to go a little over the top, so teaming up with Baileys felt like a perfect match. I loved the idea of putting my own little spin on holiday traditions with a little humor, music and, of course, a splash of Baileys. It's all about having fun and not taking yourself too seriously during the most wonderful time of year.

PW: Walk us through your morning on recording day. What time do you wake up?

MR: Well, if it's a recording day I'm probably up around 7:30 or 7:45., and the very first thing I think about is cold brew. So then I walk over to my favorite little coffee spot, and I order a cold brew with a splash of whole milk. (If I feel like treating myself, with a little drop of Baileys!) I'm also probably listening to music; Lately, that's been a lot of Rachel Chinouriri and Adela. Around this time, I might brush up on current events or maybe watch or read something relevant to whoever our guest is that day. And then around 9 a.m, my friend Melissa comes over to get me together aesthetically so I'm not looking like a mess on camera.

PW: Do you wake up easily or does it take you a while? Do you use an alarm?

MR: It's been getting easier, and I think the key is eating better before you go to sleep. And of course I use an alarm! I'm not an X-Men, or something.

PW: What’s a surprising app you check on your phone before you’ve even exited bed?

MR: I really do not think my app usage would shock anybody. I'm an Instagram addict, just like you.

PW: How soon after waking do you talk to Bowen—is there an immediate morning text exchange?

MR: I never want to wake him up! We speak at all different times of day. We keep it spontaneous.

PW: Do you exercise in the mornings?

MR: I go early! I've become one of those people who is working out at 7 a.m. I never thought this would be me, but here I am. And sometimes it's even 6 a.m., like a freak.

PW: Since Las Culturistas has video cameras rolling, what's your morning skincare and hair routine? And what products are in your arsenal?

MR: I have some allergies and sensitivities around my eyes when it comes to makeup, so I use all organic and unscented products. I definitely exfoliate but I also try not to do too much to my skin. I find that leaving it alone helps me the most. And I always, always take my makeup off after I've been working and use Magic Molecule all over and a SkinFix + Barrier triple lipid peptide cream. But I'm on a journey!

PW: Do you work on any creative projects in the early hours?

MR: Yes, it's one of the reasons why I like getting up early. I much prefer the morning and daytime to be productive times. If you're productive at night, you just never sleep enough. All love to my night owls, but I like to be on the same page as the rest of the world.

PW: How about TV?

MR: It depends on the day. If The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was on the night prior and I missed it, that takes priority. But I also do watch a lot of YouTube content creators, mostly political creators so I can keep up with what's happening day-to-day.

PW: What goes into your recording studio bag besides your phone and wallet?

MR: I use the Tension-Relief-Spray by Alba because it works every time. And it smells amazing. I am a big fan of Lumify eye drops. They make you feel like Margot Robbie in a close up in a Neutrogena commercial. I give doe-eyed whenever I've used them—I'm insufferable. And finally, my beta blockers. Because I'm a responsible anxious king.

PW: Any other key elements to the morning routine?

MR: Yes, I see the same guy, Luis, every single morning. He's a doorman, and he is awesome. He is going to school for computer science and has class after work, and he's a great and hardworking dude. Interactions with him hit every time. They're short and kind and reliable. Just like Luis.

PW: How do you feel when 9 o'clock hits?

MR: I feel ready!