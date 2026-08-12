Martha Stewart Debuts a Rose Gold Bob

"Pull yourself together, we have work to do," she tells Appleton. The video then cuts to Stewart's new bob, featuring a blonde base over which Appleton layered in a brilliant sparkly rosé tone. He even reveals the exact formula he used, including a hair gloss that gives Stewart's hair a bouncy gleam.

The new look was met by enthusiasm from Stewart's fans.

"Martha is A BADDDDIEEEEEE," one wrote. "OKAYYYYYY MARTHA!!!!!!" another chimed in. And, in Gen Z fashion, someone commented, "Ate the girls up."

Of course, it wouldn't be Martha Stewart if the icon dropped an entirely new look and then went back to business as usual. Almost immediately, her feed returned to gardening content, including a (fittingly) rosy-looking dahlia and a double black bear sighting.

Who knows what this mogul is getting up to next?