Martha Stewart has long had a signature hairstyle: a no-nonsense blonde bob that was always perfectly arranged, blown out in various proportions for an Old Hollywood look when the occasion required it. (I mean, that Sports Illustrated cover will go down in history.) However, the 85-year-old showed that she is ever-evolving and still devilishly daring with the debut of a surprising new hair color.
Martha Stewart Debuts a Rose Gold Bob
It's giving art mom and I'm obsessed
Stewart turned to celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, the man behind the hair for the likes of Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Katy Perry and the Kardashians.
"Rose gold...it’s a good thing," Appleton wrote in the caption when revealing Stewart's new look. In a before-and-after video, Stewart shows her former platinum blonde bob with the roots growing in.
"Pull yourself together, we have work to do," she tells Appleton. The video then cuts to Stewart's new bob, featuring a blonde base over which Appleton layered in a brilliant sparkly rosé tone. He even reveals the exact formula he used, including a hair gloss that gives Stewart's hair a bouncy gleam.
The new look was met by enthusiasm from Stewart's fans.
"Martha is A BADDDDIEEEEEE," one wrote. "OKAYYYYYY MARTHA!!!!!!" another chimed in. And, in Gen Z fashion, someone commented, "Ate the girls up."
Of course, it wouldn't be Martha Stewart if the icon dropped an entirely new look and then went back to business as usual. Almost immediately, her feed returned to gardening content, including a (fittingly) rosy-looking dahlia and a double black bear sighting.
Who knows what this mogul is getting up to next?