The Most Compatible Royal Couple, According to a Body Language Expert

Will and Kate. Harry and Meghan. Zara and Mike. When it comes to the most compatible royal couple, who springs to mind? Well, it's not the kids these days—at least according to body language expert Darren Stanton. Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Stanton reveals that it's none other than King Charles and Queen Camilla who take the cake. Errr...crown.
Talk about a love story
Stanton remarks that the King and Queen continue to display a deep intensity in their relationship, despite the passing years.
"They have had this deep love since they were both very young. We're talking about a 50-year-plus romance," he notes. "They've been in love a long time and it's been an intense relationship where they've had to overcome a lot. Even looking at pictures of them when they were younger, whenever Camilla was photographed, it's so clear they had this deep intensity for one another and it has continued to grow."
Stanton has observed that Queen Camilla often brings a sense of calming reassurance—King Charles is often searching for her and fidgeting when she's not around during public events. But when they are together, the script is flipped.
"We see this genuine laughter shared between them with engaged eye contact, and this shows how they are on the same page emotionally," Stanton says.
As a young man, King Charles' demeanor was rarely relaxed. But, as Stanton has observed, "Camilla brings that side out of him where he can be himself, let go and just enjoy his time as King." And if that's not a love story, tell me what is.