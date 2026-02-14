The Most Compatible Royal Couple, According to a Body Language Expert

Stanton remarks that the King and Queen continue to display a deep intensity in their relationship, despite the passing years.

"They have had this deep love since they were both very young. We're talking about a 50-year-plus romance," he notes. "They've been in love a long time and it's been an intense relationship where they've had to overcome a lot. Even looking at pictures of them when they were younger, whenever Camilla was photographed, it's so clear they had this deep intensity for one another and it has continued to grow."