It's not every day that King Charles tells a Hollywood star how proud he is of him. But apparently, Idris Elba is one of the lucky few. The actor and the monarch share a surprisingly sweet moment in the trailer for their new Netflix documentary, and there's actually a pretty touching backstory behind their connection.

Titled The Trust, the upcoming documentary follows the unlikely friendship between Charles and Elba while celebrating the 50th anniversary of The King's Trust, the youth charity founded by Charles in 1976. But this isn't just another royal project. The organization actually played a major role in Elba's own journey to becoming an actor.

The preview features some pretty memorable moments between the two, including Elba introducing Charles to his mother. But the sweetest exchange comes when the King tells the actor, "I'm very proud of you anyway, you know that."