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Kevin Hart’s Wax Figure Is So Bad Even He’s Roasting It

At least he's being a good sport about it

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Mar 28, 2026
2:00pm
Kevin Hart wax figure
Bonnie Cash/UPI

There are plenty of perks that come with being a celebrity—fame, fans, red carpets, the whole glitz-and-glam package. But there’s also one slightly more random milestone: getting your own wax figure. And while some of these replicas are impressively lifelike, others… not so much. Just ask Kevin Hart.

The comedian, 47, recently took to Instagram to share his very honest reaction to a new wax version of himself unveiled at the Hollywood Wax Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. In the clip, the figure is dressed in a black T-shirt, black pants, a leather jacket and a long gold chain but according to Hart, the resemblance stops there.

"People…. This is an attack…. Who in the f*** is this??????" He captioned the post showing the figure. "At this point these museums are just trying to make me cry [laughing emojis]….. This s*** has to stop…. I demand a redo damn it!!!!!!!"

Of course, the internet chimed in as well and they didn’t hold back. Fans and famous friends alike flooded the comments, joining Hart in roasting the figure.

"This is the worst one I've ever seen of anyone," Jameela Jamil commented.

"You asked for Kevin Hart and got Kevin The Weeknd," another commenter joked, while a third added, "That’s Devin Fart from accounting."

Even Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson couldn’t resist chiming in, poking fun at his frequent co-star.

"It’s PERFECT," he wrote. "Don’t change a thing."

Of course, Hart isn’t the first celebrity to get a wax figure that misses the mark. Fans had a similar reaction when a figure of Taylor Swift was unveiled at the Panoptikum museum in Hamburg in 2024.

One Swiftie cleverly referenced her lyrics, writing, "Darling, it's a daydream dressed like a nightmare." Another fan didn’t sugarcoat it: "What is that? sry, but that's embarrassing!" A third added, "Completely unrealistic someone did a terrible job."

Moral of the story? Wax figures are a gamble—even when you’re a global superstar.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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