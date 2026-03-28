Kevin Hart’s Wax Figure Is So Bad Even He’s Roasting It

There are plenty of perks that come with being a celebrity—fame, fans, red carpets, the whole glitz-and-glam package. But there’s also one slightly more random milestone: getting your own wax figure. And while some of these replicas are impressively lifelike, others… not so much. Just ask Kevin Hart.

The comedian, 47, recently took to Instagram to share his very honest reaction to a new wax version of himself unveiled at the Hollywood Wax Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. In the clip, the figure is dressed in a black T-shirt, black pants, a leather jacket and a long gold chain but according to Hart, the resemblance stops there.

"People…. This is an attack…. Who in the f*** is this??????" He captioned the post showing the figure. "At this point these museums are just trying to make me cry [laughing emojis]….. This s*** has to stop…. I demand a redo damn it!!!!!!!"