Katie Holmes is fairly predictable in terms of style—and I say that in a good way. The Dawson's Creek star sticks to a minimalist wardrobe of easy, elevated basics, and her hair and makeup follow suit. She's long rocked flowing tresses, styled as beachy waves for formal events or simply tied up as she goes about daily life. But earlier this week, the 47-year-old actress changed things up and it's the perfect spring reset.
Katie Holmes Ditches Her Signature Long Locks for a Flirty Caramel Lob
Calling my stylist
She first debuted the look earlier this week while attending the Old Navy x Christopher John Rogers launch event in Times Square, keeping the look laid-back with jeans and a sweater.
Holmes' colorist, Gina Gilbert of BENJAMIN Salon, shared details about how she achieved the star's new look.
“I would describe Katie’s color as a dark honey blonde, with beige champagne highlights for contrast," Gilbert explains. "I always incorporate a root melt to maintain dimension. With Katie’s new bob, I wanted the color to complement the cut. I used the Balayage technique and hand painted all of the ends to make them lighter and brighter…a sun-kissed finish.”
Shortly after, Holmes was seen again, this time at the gala screening for Brunello: The Gracious Visionary, which premiered at the Lincoln Center on April 14. She paid homage to the legendary Italian designer in a custom Brunello Cucinelli look, featuring a shimmering gray maxi skirt and artfully draped button-down. There, she reunited with her former Dawson's Creek co-star (and ex-boyfriend) Joshua Jackson on the red carpet.
While Holmes largely stepped back from acting after the birth of her daughter in 2006, she continues to remain active in Hollywood. She is currently writing, directing and starring in a romantic drama trilogy, Happy Hours. It will co-star Jackson, along with Mary-Louise Parker and Constance Wu in undisclosed roles.