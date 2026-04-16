Katie Holmes Ditches Her Signature Long Locks for a Flirty Caramel Lob

She first debuted the look earlier this week while attending the Old Navy x Christopher John Rogers launch event in Times Square, keeping the look laid-back with jeans and a sweater.

Holmes' colorist, Gina Gilbert of BENJAMIN Salon, shared details about how she achieved the star's new look.

“I would describe Katie’s color as a dark honey blonde, with beige champagne highlights for contrast," Gilbert explains. "I always incorporate a root melt to maintain dimension. With Katie’s new bob, I wanted the color to complement the cut. I used the Balayage technique and hand painted all of the ends to make them lighter and brighter…a sun-kissed finish.”