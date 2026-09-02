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Katie Holmes Hard-Launches Relationship with PDA-Filled IG Tribute to New Boyfriend

His name is Jason Bard Yarmosky

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By Clara Stein
Published Sep 2, 2026
2:45pm
katie holmes boyfriend ig official
Neil Rasmus/Shutterstock

It's official: Katie Holmes has hard-launched her relationship with the artist Jason Bard Yarmosky in a sweet, PDA-filled post for the painter's birthday. The Dawson's Creek star wrote, "Happy Birthday to the best of the best…" next to an image of the couple laughing mid-embrace. A second photo showed a ghostly cake glowing under candle light.

Per People, the pair was first seen spending time together when they were photographed in East Hampton, where they attended a screening of Olivia Wilde's acclaimed film, The Invite.

“He was whispering in her ear, and she was laughing, they seemed very easy together and there was a smile on her face all night,” a source told People at the time. “They sat together during the movie; she had her head on his shoulder at one point. They looked very cute.”

The publication noted that though East Hampton had been the duo's first public outing, they had actually been introduced prior at a dinner party.

“They went on a date shortly after and she finds him interesting,” People reported. “Katie has always been drawn to people who are creative. She loves being around people who are passionate about what they do. She enjoys learning and experiencing new things.” 

katie holmes boyfriend ig official
Neil Rasmus/Shutterstock

Holmes and Yarmosky have also attended some high-profile events together, notably, Michael Kors' 45th anniversary dinner in East Hampton (photo above).

Yarmosky, who holds a BFA from the School of Visual Arts in New York City, has exhibited his works around the world, including institutions like the Brooklyn Museum of Art, San Antonio Museum of Art and Yellowstone Art Museum, in addition to gallery shows in cities like New York City, Los Angeles, Paris and Brussels. His art practice combines 17th and 18th century technique with contemporary subject matter exploring aging, time and memory.

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Clara Stein

Contributing Editor

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