Katie Holmes Hard-Launches Relationship with PDA-Filled IG Tribute to New Boyfriend

It's official: Katie Holmes has hard-launched her relationship with the artist Jason Bard Yarmosky in a sweet, PDA-filled post for the painter's birthday. The Dawson's Creek star wrote, "Happy Birthday to the best of the best…" next to an image of the couple laughing mid-embrace. A second photo showed a ghostly cake glowing under candle light.

Per People, the pair was first seen spending time together when they were photographed in East Hampton, where they attended a screening of Olivia Wilde's acclaimed film, The Invite.

“He was whispering in her ear, and she was laughing, they seemed very easy together and there was a smile on her face all night,” a source told People at the time. “They sat together during the movie; she had her head on his shoulder at one point. They looked very cute.”