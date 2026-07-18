I Was So Distracted By the Return of Kate Middleton’s Bow Brooch at Wimbledon That I Nearly Missed Who Was Sitting Behind Her

For her part, Princess Catherine, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, went on to present the winning trophy to Jannik Sinner, as her family (and the celebs she watched the final match with) looked on. The kids even had a chance to chat with Sinner following the match.

“Fantastic achievement,” Kate can be heard telling Sinner. “It's really inspiring to the children to see tennis at that level.”

All in another day’s royal work it seems.