It’s no secret that a seat in the royal box at Wimbledon is strictly reserved for VIPs. But this year, with my eyes zeroed in on Kate Middleton—what she was wearing, the return of her bow brooch—as she took in the Men’s Final on Sunday afternoon, I nearly missed the absolutely all-star line-up seated directly behind her.
I Was So Distracted By the Return of Kate Middleton’s Bow Brooch at Wimbledon That I Nearly Missed Who Was Sitting Behind Her
Hello, non-royal star power
Dustin Hoffman, Sienna Miller, Nicole Kidman, Anna Wintour. All four of these A-Listers were seated in the two rows behind the Wales fam—Princess Catherine, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William included. Even more impressive is everyone’s composure. The spotlight that day was quite simply on the tennis with nary a conversation between the royal family and the sheer range of Hollywood (and, OK, media) star power seated behind. (Rami Malek and Ben Stiller, not pictured, were also there.)
That said, based on the photos, it does appear that Wintour, Kidman and Miller were certainly having fun together, talking and chatting away before the match and throughout it, too. (It’s not the first time Kidman and Wintour have attended Wimbledon together—it’s clearly something they both enjoy and look forward to.)
For her part, Princess Catherine, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, went on to present the winning trophy to Jannik Sinner, as her family (and the celebs she watched the final match with) looked on. The kids even had a chance to chat with Sinner following the match.
“Fantastic achievement,” Kate can be heard telling Sinner. “It's really inspiring to the children to see tennis at that level.”
All in another day’s royal work it seems.