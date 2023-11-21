Royal style is something we live to repli-kate (see what I did there?), be it their clothes, their jewelry, but especially their handbags. Take Princess Catherine’s bag assortment, for example. It’s something we always have our eye on. One of her favorite brands to carry? DeMellier. In fact, the Princess of Wales has reached for their beautifully crafted (and British-designed) luxury styles more than once over the years. Now, here’s where things get good: DeMellier is having an ultra-rare Black Friday sale and offering 20 percent off sitewide from November 20 to November 30.



This is not a drill: In fact, this might be the best possible moment to finally snag that Small Hudson style ( $560 ; $448) that Kate Middleton carried to the Anna Freud Center in London late last year; there’s also the Nano Montreal bag ( $485 ; $388) that she’s sported numerous times, most recently to Easter Sunday with the greater royal fam, then again to Wimbledon over the summer. (If that doesn’t prove the brand’s versatility, I don’t know what does.)



Without further ado, a peek at DeMellier’s royally-approved styles. There’s no better time to splurge.

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