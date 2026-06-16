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How to Score the ‘Lucky’ Clutch Jordyn Woods Brought to the Knicks Game

And it's surprisingly affordable

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jun 16, 2026
7:22pm

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Superstitions and sports go hand in hand, Maybe it's a rabbit's foot, a well-worn hoodie or that one pair of socks you refuse to wash during playoff season. When it comes to New York Knicks fans, their good luck charm during the team's thrilling 2026 NBA Finals run, seems to have been found in an unexpected item: Jordyn Woods's clutch.

The 28-year-old entrepreneur and soon-to-be wife of Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns carried the clutch to every Knicks Finals victory, and fans have definitely noticed the pattern. The bag in question is the Tux Clutch Summer Citrus Mini from Woods by Jordyn, her own fashion label (similar orange bags here from Amazon, $27; here from Nordstrom, $48; and here from Revolve, $232). Woods's actual statement piece comes in three colorways: orange ostrich, blue ostrich and black croco. The cost? $125.

If you've been eyeing one for yourself, there's a bit of good news and a tiny catch.

The black version is available to shop now, while the blue is currently on preorder with an expected ship date at the end of June. The orange version, unfortunately for Knicks fans, won't ship until September. The silver lining? It'll be ready just in time for the 2026-27 NBA season.

The lore of Jordyn's "lucky" bag was only reinforced when, for Game 3, she wasn't able to bring the clutch because Madison Square Garden temporarily banned bags as an added security measure during President Donald Trump's visit. The Knicks went on to lose to the San Antonio Spurs that day.

Then came Game 4. The bag was back. Jordyn's clutch was back. And so were the Knicks, who picked up a win.

Coincidence? Maybe. But if you're a superstitious Knicks fan, you might be tempted to add this "lucky" clutch to your cart. (And it doesn't hurt that it's ultra chic too.) That's what we call a win-win situation.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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