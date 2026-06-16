How to Score the ‘Lucky’ Clutch Jordyn Woods Brought to the Knicks Game

Superstitions and sports go hand in hand, Maybe it's a rabbit's foot, a well-worn hoodie or that one pair of socks you refuse to wash during playoff season. When it comes to New York Knicks fans, their good luck charm during the team's thrilling 2026 NBA Finals run, seems to have been found in an unexpected item: Jordyn Woods's clutch.

The 28-year-old entrepreneur and soon-to-be wife of Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns carried the clutch to every Knicks Finals victory, and fans have definitely noticed the pattern. The bag in question is the Tux Clutch Summer Citrus Mini from Woods by Jordyn, her own fashion label (similar orange bags here from Amazon, $27; here from Nordstrom, $48; and here from Revolve, $232). Woods's actual statement piece comes in three colorways: orange ostrich, blue ostrich and black croco. The cost? $125.