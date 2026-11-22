Robert Pattinson may be the newest face of James Bond, but there's a surprising name who supposedly helped make it happen:Jeff Bezos. The Amazon founder recently opened up about his involvement in casting the next 007, revealing that he played a bigger role in the decision than some may have expected.

During an appearance at Semafor's Silicon Valley & The World conference on Nov. 17, Bezos shared a few behind-the-scenes details about the casting process. And apparently, it wasn't your typical Hollywood audition.

“We ran a really tight process,” Bezos said, explaining that the team narrowed a large group of contenders down to five finalists. Each actor then participated in “real old-fashioned screen tests” featuring “full costume, real sets.”