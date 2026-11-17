Robert Pattinson may be the newest James Bond, but apparently, he's not the only Hollywood A-lister hoping to join the franchise. Brad Pitt is weighing in, and he already has a role in mind.

During an interview with Extra TV at the Los Angeles premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth on Monday, Nov. 16, Pitt, 62, was asked whether he'd ever consider appearing in a Bond film as the villain. His answer? A very enthusiastic yes.

"You know what, I’d like to do that,” the Oscar winner said.

“I mean, my man Javier did it so well. It’s tall shoes, but I’d take that on, yeah,” he continued, giving a shout-out to his F1 co-star Javier Bardem, who played villain Raoul Silva in 2012's Skyfall.