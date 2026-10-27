Jay-Z Is Headlining the Super Bowl and I Have Just One Question

The cat is officially out of the bag! Jay-Z is set to headline the 2027 Super Bowl LXI halftime show, and fans are already wondering if another superstar will join him onstage: his wife, Beyoncé.

The halftime performer announcement is always a big moment in the lead-up to the game, and the reactions can be just as entertaining as the reveal itself. Beyond debating the pick, fans immediately start guessing which surprise guests might show up. And with Jay-Z taking center stage, it's only natural that Bey's name is coming up.

The official announcement arrived on Monday, Oct. 26, with two social media posts shared in collaboration with Apple Music, ESPN, SportsCenter, NFL, ESPN NFL and Roc Nation.