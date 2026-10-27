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Jay-Z Is Headlining the Super Bowl and I Have Just One Question

What? We were all thinking it

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 27, 2026
3:18pm
Jay Z Super Bowl Halftime 720x780
John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

The cat is officially out of the bag! Jay-Z is set to headline the 2027 Super Bowl LXI halftime show, and fans are already wondering if another superstar will join him onstage: his wife, Beyoncé.

The halftime performer announcement is always a big moment in the lead-up to the game, and the reactions can be just as entertaining as the reveal itself. Beyond debating the pick, fans immediately start guessing which surprise guests might show up. And with Jay-Z taking center stage, it's only natural that Bey's name is coming up.

The official announcement arrived on Monday, Oct. 26, with two social media posts shared in collaboration with Apple Music, ESPN, SportsCenter, NFL, ESPN NFL and Roc Nation.

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Richard Young / Shutterstock

One video post opens with a black-and-white close-up of Jay-Z before pulling back to reveal the rapper sitting in a football stadium. The opening notes of "Public Service Announcement (Interlude)" from his 2003 album The Black Album play as he delivers the iconic line, "My name is HOV. H to the O-V."

The clip ends with Jay-Z sitting casually as several goats surround him, a playful nod to the acronym GOAT, or greatest of all time.

"GOAT’s out of the bag. @jayz #AppleMusicHalftime #SBLXI," the caption reads.

A second post features a photo of the rapper with his face obscured, leaving only his New York Yankees hat visible. The caption keeps things simple: "Super Bowl LXI. Los Angeles. February 14, 2027."

Of course, fans wasted no time getting to the question on everyone's mind: Will Beyoncé make a surprise appearance?

The comments section was filled with hopeful requests, including one fan who wrote, "Bring out Bey !!!!"

Others had a few more names in mind, with one person commenting, "Please bring out Beyoncé, Rihanna, Alicia Keys, Kanye, Justin Timberlake, and Linkin Park."

Another fan seemed convinced the answer was already obvious, declaring, "This means we’re we’re getting beyonce LOL."

So, will Queen Bey join her husband for a halftime show cameo? We'll have to wait and see, but fans are already making their wish lists.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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