When it comes to getting revenge, there are two types of people: those who believe in taking the high road and letting karma handle things, and those who prefer a little payback. Hilary Duff? Well, let's just say she's dabbled in the second camp when it comes to defending her friends. The singer recently opened up about one particularly chaotic night from her younger years, and her revenge story involves some seriously questionable ingredients.

In an interview with Billboard published Nov. 3, Duff, 39, was asked about her spiciest girls' night out memory. And her answer did not disappoint.

"I'm like spicy. Like my spiciest night's kind of evil like a long time ago. Pre children," said the "So Yesterday" singer, who is mom to four children: son Luca, 14, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and daughters Banks, 7, Mae, 5, and Townes, 2, with husband Matthew Koma.