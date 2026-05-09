Hilary Duff Pretends to Be a Cat in Adorable Clips with Her Daughter

Hilary Duff has been having a bit of a renaissance lately and not just in the music charts. Between dropping a new album in February, hitting the road for tour dates, and already teasing what’s next, she’s firmly back in her pop era. But if there’s one thing that hasn’t changed? She’s still very much in her “mom first” era too, and she just gave fans the cutest proof.

The 38-year-old recently took to Instagram Stories to share a series of sweet (and slightly chaotic) clips featuring her youngest daughter, 23-month-old Townes. In one video posted April 28, Hilary is fully committed to the bit—on her hands and knees, meowing like a cat while her daughter runs around laughing. Yes, really.

At one point, she even rolls onto her back mid-performance while Townes giggles in the background. “The things we do for these soul soothing giggles,” the Younger actress wrote across the clip.