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Hilary Duff Pretends to Be a Cat in Adorable Clips with Her Daughter

She's in full mom-mode

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published May 9, 2026
2:00pm
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RYAN SUN/EPA

Hilary Duff has been having a bit of a renaissance lately and not just in the music charts. Between dropping a new album in February, hitting the road for tour dates, and already teasing what’s next, she’s firmly back in her pop era. But if there’s one thing that hasn’t changed? She’s still very much in her “mom first” era too, and she just gave fans the cutest proof.

The 38-year-old recently took to Instagram Stories to share a series of sweet (and slightly chaotic) clips featuring her youngest daughter, 23-month-old Townes. In one video posted April 28, Hilary is fully committed to the bit—on her hands and knees, meowing like a cat while her daughter runs around laughing. Yes, really.

At one point, she even rolls onto her back mid-performance while Townes giggles in the background. “The things we do for these soul soothing giggles,” the Younger actress wrote across the clip.

Hilary Duff Cat 1200x868
Hilary Duff/Instagram

The next moment shows Townes playing with dinosaur figurines before very politely making one thing clear: she is not here for the paparazzi energy. “No, no pictures,” Townes says as she throws her arms up in the air.

Hilary, clearly amused, captioned the moment, “No [camera emoji] Also please note shirt,” pointing out her daughter’s top, which appears to feature lyrics from her iconic 2003 hit “What Dreams Are Made Of.”

The cuteness didn’t stop there. The former Disney Channel star followed it up with a photo of Townes smiling, captioned simply, “But she’s so cute.”

Townes is Hilary’s youngest child. She also shares daughters Banks, 7, and Mae, 5, with husband Matthew Koma, as well as son Luca, 14, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

And while Duff was all cozy, jeans-and-tee vibes at home, her stage persona has been leaning far more high-concept lately.

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Hilary Duff/Instagram

During a stop on her Small Rooms, Big Nerves tour, she stepped out pantless in a nude bodysuit that wasn’t exactly subtle. The look featured an oversized folded cape and sculptural pale blue rosettes that added serious drama and texture, finished off with knee-high white heeled boots that made the whole thing feel runway-meets-pop-star.

Basically: she can go from cat impersonations on the floor to full fashion fantasy on stage in the same week, and that's what we call "range."

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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