Sweet Niblets! You Can Book Hannah Montana's Real-Life Malibu Beach House on Airbnb

From the funky spiral racks to the famous shoe chair, it's a dressing room straight out of our pop star dreams. And the clothes? Just as colorful, sparkly and early-2000s as you remember them.

When guests aren't busy raiding the closet, they can sit back and relax in one of the gorgeous ocean-view sitting rooms, or have some fun in the sand in the home's private beach backyard. Even without the Hannah Montana treatment, this place is breathtaking.