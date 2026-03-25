It's a big week for nostalgic millennials. Not only have Miley Cyrus and the gang returned for the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, now streaming on Disney+, but Hannah's iconic Malibu beach house from the show was just put up on Airbnb. If you've ever wanted to live the beeest of both worlds, now's your chance.
Sweet Niblets! You Can Book Hannah Montana's Real-Life Malibu Beach House on Airbnb
Iconic closet and all
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The stunning beachfront property is the very same one used for the exterior shots of the Stewart family home. Although the interior scenes were actually filmed on a soundstage, Airbnb has brought some of that TV magic to life inside the space, building a replica of Hannah's (er, Miley's?) iconic closet—yep, wig included.
From the funky spiral racks to the famous shoe chair, it's a dressing room straight out of our pop star dreams. And the clothes? Just as colorful, sparkly and early-2000s as you remember them.
When guests aren't busy raiding the closet, they can sit back and relax in one of the gorgeous ocean-view sitting rooms, or have some fun in the sand in the home's private beach backyard. Even without the Hannah Montana treatment, this place is breathtaking.
Want to jump into Hannah's shoes (literally)? Just know that this opportunity is going faster than a Hannah/Miley costume change—only ten one-night stays will take place from April 6 through April 16 in Malibu, California, with up to four guests per stay. Guests can submit a request to book beginning March 26 at 6:00 a.m. PST, for $0 per person. I'll race you to the closet.