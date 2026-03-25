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Sweet Niblets! You Can Book Hannah Montana's Real-Life Malibu Beach House on Airbnb

Iconic closet and all

Author image: Stephanie Maida - Editor
By Stephanie Maida
Published Mar 25, 2026
2:53pm

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hannah montana airbnb closet
Airbnb

It's a big week for nostalgic millennials. Not only have Miley Cyrus and the gang returned for the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, now streaming on Disney+, but Hannah's iconic Malibu beach house from the show was just put up on Airbnb. If you've ever wanted to live the beeest of both worlds, now's your chance.

hannah montana airbnb closet interior
Airbnb

The stunning beachfront property is the very same one used for the exterior shots of the Stewart family home. Although the interior scenes were actually filmed on a soundstage, Airbnb has brought some of that TV magic to life inside the space, building a replica of Hannah's (er, Miley's?) iconic closet—yep, wig included.

hannah montana airbnb shoe chair
Airbnb

From the funky spiral racks to the famous shoe chair, it's a dressing room straight out of our pop star dreams. And the clothes? Just as colorful, sparkly and early-2000s as you remember them.

When guests aren't busy raiding the closet, they can sit back and relax in one of the gorgeous ocean-view sitting rooms, or have some fun in the sand in the home's private beach backyard. Even without the Hannah Montana treatment, this place is breathtaking.

hannah montana beach house exterior
Airbnb

Want to jump into Hannah's shoes (literally)? Just know that this opportunity is going faster than a Hannah/Miley costume change—only ten one-night stays will take place from April 6 through April 16 in Malibu, California, with up to four guests per stay. Guests can submit a request to book beginning March 26 at 6:00 a.m. PST, for $0 per person. I'll race you to the closet.

book on airbnb

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stephanie maida
Stephanie Maida

Senior Commerce Editor

  • Oversees PureWow's coverage of sales and deals, celebrity commerce and new launches across categories
  • Has worked as a writer and editor for 10+ years
  • Studied journalism at New York University
read full bio

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