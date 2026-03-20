Haley Lu Richardson and Jennifer Coolidge Had Unhinged Nicknames for Each Other on 'The White Lotus' Set

Haley Lu Richardson has a lot going on right now. Her science-fiction comedy, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die, is in theaters currently. The Prime Video series, PONIES, she co-leads with Emilia Clarke debuted in January and has a stunning 96 percent Rotten Tomatoes score. Richardson also co-produced the indie film, zi, directed by Kogonada, which premiered at Sundance. Oh, and did I mention she also wrote a poetry book, I'm Sad and Horny?
I recently caught up with the actress to talk about all these things, plus her partnership with Sheba and her adorable cat, Darbin, in the brand's new IGNORED TO ADORED Campaign. (For the record, Darbin gives it 10/10 paws, or in Richardson's words, "ignoring me less and adoring me more.") But I also couldn't resist asking Richardson about her stint on The White Lotus season two, where she played Portia, assistant to Tanya McQuoid (AKA Jennifer Coolidge).