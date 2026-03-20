Haley Lu Richardson and Jennifer Coolidge Had Unhinged Nicknames for Each Other on 'The White Lotus' Set

As for her current projects, they couldn't be more different. I'm Sad and Horny is the actress' debut book that explores the complexities that are your 20s. She calls it the "most meaningful thing I've ever made in my life," adding, "I've never followed through with something creatively that really came from me and that was mine to give. As an actor, I'm always a piece of someone else's vision. That's a beautiful thing, to learn how to fit into that and collaborate and find the personal connection and growth within that bigger thing. But I'm Sad and Horny was really me and my experience in [the way I wanted to express it]. It was the most freeing thing I've ever done."

Then there are all the acting projects, which are microcosms in themselves. In PONIES, Richardson is the brash, buccaneering Twila Hasbeck to Emilia Clarke's cautious, by-the-book Bea Grant. Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die throws the actress into an ensemble cast that must save the world from AI gone rogue. And then there's the indie, zi, which marks her third collaboration with filmmaker Kogonada.

When asked about how she chooses her characters and scripts, Richardson tells me, "I want to be challenged and [to] dig deeper [into] emotions, empathy—the understanding of how we're all connected as humans and our different experiences. If a character or project gives me a chance to work through something that I wouldn't normally know about myself in my regular life, those are factors [that spark something in me when I get] an opportunity to do a new project."