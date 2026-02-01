Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Son Pax Makes Rare Appearance at Sundance Film Festival

When it comes to celebrities, some of us get used to seeing them on the red carpet—but their kids? That’s a whole different story. Recently, the spotlight has been on famous offspring, from Matt Damon’s kids to Shonda Rhimes’ family moments. And now the world has gotten a rare glimpse of one of Hollywood’s most private celebrity children: Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, the son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

The 22-year-old was spotted at a screening of Self Custody on January 23 at Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Pax wore a red plaid shirt and was seen chatting with director Garrett Patten and producer Fernando Ferro, the men behind the film, which stars Adrian Grenier.