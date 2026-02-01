About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Son Pax Makes Rare Appearance at Sundance Film Festival

Showbiz clearly runs in the family

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Feb 1, 2026
3:00pm
Angelina Jolie
IPA

When it comes to celebrities, some of us get used to seeing them on the red carpet—but their kids? That’s a whole different story. Recently, the spotlight has been on famous offspring, from Matt Damon’s kids to Shonda Rhimes’ family moments. And now the world has gotten a rare glimpse of one of Hollywood’s most private celebrity children: Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, the son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

The 22-year-old was spotted at a screening of Self Custody on January 23 at Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Pax wore a red plaid shirt and was seen chatting with director Garrett Patten and producer Fernando Ferro, the men behind the film, which stars Adrian Grenier.

BLU A98142942
Michael Hurcomb

It’s a rare sighting for Pax, who was adopted by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in the early 2000s, but not his first rodeo. As a child, he attended the 2018 Golden Globes and walked the red carpet at the world premiere of Jolie’s 2019 film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. He also made a cameo in Jolie’s 2014 Maleficent and voiced the character Yoo in her 2016 film Kung Fu Panda 3.

From the looks of it, Pax seems to be following in his famous parents’ footsteps but more behind the scenes than in front of the camera. And he’s not the only celebrity kid showing signs of inherited talent.

Recently, Serena Williams shared a video featuring her daughters, Olympia and Adira, and it’s clear they’ve got some serious tennis skills.

The clip shows Williams rallying on the court, the steady thwack of the tennis ball providing background rhythm. In the distance, Olympia, 7, and Adira, 2 take lessons on neighboring courts.

Adira, in a pastel pink tennis dress, is guided by her coach as she tries to hit the ball with her tiny racket. At the far end, Olympia, in her own tennis outfit, successfully gets her ball over the net.

Williams playfully captioned the clip, “Generational wealth tennis.”

