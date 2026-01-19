Shonda Rhimes’ Kids Make Rare Appearance at the 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Premiere (& I Just Have One Question)

Hear ye, hear ye—the Paris premiere of Bridgerton season four took place this week, and a few surprising faces made an appearance. And no, I’m not talking about Love Island star Olandria Carthen (though that was exciting for fans), I’m talking about Shonda Rhimes’ kids.
On January 14, Shonda, 56, hit the purple carpet with her family by her side: 22-year-old daughter Harper, 12-year-old Emerson, and 11-year-old Beckett. The quartet looked absolutely stunning. Rhimes wore a metallic pink dress with a matching cape. Harper, to her right, wore a black dress adorned with golden yellow embellishments, while Beckett, to Shonda’s left, wore a black dress with pink and green flowers. Emerson sported a shimmering purple and silver dress.