Shonda Rhimes’ Kids Make Rare Appearance at the 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Premiere (& I Just Have One Question)

The creative force behind Grey’s Anatomy and Bridgerton became a mom in 2002 when she adopted her daughter, Harper. Ten years later, Emerson joined the family and in 2013, Shonda welcomed Beckett through surrogacy. While Harper has joined her mom on red carpets before, this premiere marked the first official carpet appearance for Emerson and Beckett.

After seeing this photo I only had one question: How did I not know Shonda Rhimes has kids? She’s done an incredible job keeping her personal and professional life separate and clearly, she’s raising some stylish and confident kids along the way.

All that aside, Bridgerton season four is almost here and fans can expect all the romance, intrigue, and drama the show is known for. This season follows the free-spirited second son, Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), who has no interest in settling down, until he crosses paths with a mysterious, enchanting woman called the “Lady in Silver” at his mother’s masquerade ball.