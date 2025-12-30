About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
news

Gabrielle Union Paired Her Sexy LBD with Unexpected Footwear Perfect for Date Night

That's one sizzling look

Author image: Stephanie Maida - Editor
By Stephanie Maida
Published Dec 30, 2025
2:00pm

Gabrielle Union at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala
David Fisher/Shutterstock

It is a truth universally acknowledged that every woman should have a Little Black Dress at the ready. For date nights, for hitting the town, for a quick jaunt to Italy. Gabrielle Union, for one, is a longtime follower of the philosophy—but she can always be counted on to give it her own spin.

Earlier this December, the 53-year-old star shared a glimpse into her recent trip to Rome through a series of selfies and videos on Instagram. Multiple looks were served (including a very luxe-looking fur-trimmed coat), but there was one particular OOTD that caught my eye.

On slide 12, you can peep Union posing in the ultimate LBD. But rather than pairing her sleeveless mini with strappy stilettos or pumps (the typical go-tos for this type of frock), she donned the dress with a pair of black knee-high boots—taking it from sexy to ultra-chic. That's not to say that her unexpected choice of footwear doesn't totally make sense. The higher rise of the boot works to balance the shorter hemline of the dress and, in #fashion, it's all about striking the right proportions.

I'm obsessed with the sleek pairing—and am already eyeing similar form-fitting minis (like this $79 off-the-shoulder number from SNDYS) to style with leather boots (like these $200 beauties by Sam Edelman) for the next time my beau and I head out for cocktails.

Naturally, this isn't the first time Union has redefined the classic LBD look. In fact, it's not even the first time she rocked this exact outfit formula in 2025.

Back in May, she appeared at the Marie Claire x Moms First: Power Moms dinner in NYC wearing—yep—knee-high boots and a Little Black Dress (although that one was a little less sultry, featuring a flouncier babydoll silhouette).

Gabrielle Union at the Marie Claire x Moms First: Power Moms Dinner in a mini black dress and knee-high boots
Madeleine Thomas/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Hey, when a look works, why wouldn't you keep working it?

stephanie maida
Stephanie Maida

Senior Commerce Editor

  • Oversees PureWow's coverage of sales and deals, celebrity commerce and new launches across categories
  • Has worked as a writer and editor for 10+ years
  • Studied journalism at New York University
read full bio

