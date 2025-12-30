Gabrielle Union Paired Her Sexy LBD with Unexpected Footwear Perfect for Date Night

It is a truth universally acknowledged that every woman should have a Little Black Dress at the ready. For date nights, for hitting the town, for a quick jaunt to Italy. Gabrielle Union, for one, is a longtime follower of the philosophy—but she can always be counted on to give it her own spin.

Earlier this December, the 53-year-old star shared a glimpse into her recent trip to Rome through a series of selfies and videos on Instagram. Multiple looks were served (including a very luxe-looking fur-trimmed coat), but there was one particular OOTD that caught my eye.