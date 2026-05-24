Buckingham Palace Releases Striking Photo of Duchess Sophie Standing Alone

The image shows Duchess Sophie wearing a crisp periwinkle suit, smiling for the camera. The following two photos show her walking to an engagement and meeting the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"Her Royal Highness spoke about the fact that more than 1 billion people are living with preventable or treatable sight loss," the caption read. "This week in Geneva marks an important step on the road to the first-ever Global Summit for Eye Health in Antigua and Barbuda later this year, where world leaders will come together to make measurable commitments for change."