Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, recently visited Geneva ahead of the 79th World Health Assembly to open a children's memorial. And, it seems, she and her aunt-in-law, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, were ships in the night. The latter also traveled to Switzerland in her capacity as the global ambassador for The International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), where she delivered an address about the need for action on avoidable sight loss. To mark the visit, Buckingham Palace released several photos of the Duchess, including a lovely image of Sophie standing alone.
Buckingham Palace Releases Striking Photo of Duchess Sophie Standing Alone
Looking sharp in a periwinkle suit
The image shows Duchess Sophie wearing a crisp periwinkle suit, smiling for the camera. The following two photos show her walking to an engagement and meeting the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
"Her Royal Highness spoke about the fact that more than 1 billion people are living with preventable or treatable sight loss," the caption read. "This week in Geneva marks an important step on the road to the first-ever Global Summit for Eye Health in Antigua and Barbuda later this year, where world leaders will come together to make measurable commitments for change."
Days earlier, the Duchess of Sussex gave a powerful speech urging action to protect children from harmful internet content. She presided over the unveiling of the Lost Screen Memorial, which commemorates the lives of 50 children who died as a result of exposure to information that ultimately led to them taking their lives.
"Children must be saved by design, not safe by chance...This moment demands more than concern," she said. "It demands courage."