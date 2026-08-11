Kensington Palace Posts Stunning Photo of Duchess Sophie Skiing Alone (and Reveals Her New Title)

AFPST also made it Instagram-official on their own page, with a post in their Instagram Stories.

"We’re so honored to announce HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh as our Royal Patron," the caption read.

In a separate post, the organization recapped Duchess Sophie's visit, writing, "Her Royal Highness joined us at The Snow Centre to meet some of our incredible athletes, coaches and supporters—and of course, get out on the snow! It was a brilliant opportunity to share what AFPST is all about—from the work we’re doing to support recovery through snowsport here in the UK and Ukraine, to the amazing challenges our athletes are taking on next." The Duchess took time to visit with Dan Eden, an athlete who will soon embark on a 24-hour Nordic Ski World Record attempt, as well as learn about Project VIDDA, which AFPST explained "will see four amputees attempt a world-first unsupported winter crossing of Norway’s Finnmarksvidda plateau."