This summer feels like it's been heatwave after heatwave across the globe. Frankly, nothing has made me wish more for snow—or, at the very least, more mild weather. But Duchess Sophie found the perfect way to beat the heat today, with a visit to The Snow Centre that serves as the training base for the Armed Forces Para-Snowsport Team (AFPST). The Duchess of Edinburgh tried her hand at a few activities before being bestowed a new title, and it's more than clear that she'll step into the role with aplomb.
Kensington Palace Posts Stunning Photo of Duchess Sophie Skiing Alone (and Reveals Her New Title)
What better way to beat the heat?
Kensington Palace shared a handful of photos of Duchess Sophie skiing at the sporting complex and meeting with athletes training in the program. It was then revealed that she was the new Royal Patron of AFPST. Per the Palace, this is a "charity supporting wounded, injured and sick serving personnel and veterans through adaptive skiing, snowboarding and Nordic disciplines."
The caption continued, "During a visit to The Snow Centre in Hemel Hempstead, Her Royal Highness heard about the breadth of the charity’s programs and joined athletes on the indoor slopes."
AFPST also made it Instagram-official on their own page, with a post in their Instagram Stories.
"We’re so honored to announce HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh as our Royal Patron," the caption read.
In a separate post, the organization recapped Duchess Sophie's visit, writing, "Her Royal Highness joined us at The Snow Centre to meet some of our incredible athletes, coaches and supporters—and of course, get out on the snow! It was a brilliant opportunity to share what AFPST is all about—from the work we’re doing to support recovery through snowsport here in the UK and Ukraine, to the amazing challenges our athletes are taking on next." The Duchess took time to visit with Dan Eden, an athlete who will soon embark on a 24-hour Nordic Ski World Record attempt, as well as learn about Project VIDDA, which AFPST explained "will see four amputees attempt a world-first unsupported winter crossing of Norway’s Finnmarksvidda plateau."