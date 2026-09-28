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Dua Lipa Just Wore a Shirt Made Entirely of Buttons & It’s Stunning

Who knew buttons could be so chic?

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Sep 28, 2026
2:56pm
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When it comes to celebrity style, there’s no shortage of daring fashion moments. From Jenna Ortega’s literal glass dress to Simone Biles’s metallic rubber look, you never really know when one of your favorite stars is going to switch things up. Case in point? Dua Lipa, who recently stepped out in a stunning top made completely out of buttons. And she loved the look so much, she wore the designer again just days later.

Taking to Instagram, the “Training Season” singer, 31, shared several shots of herself wearing a stunning backless halter top made from gray, blue and purple buttons, all strung together with winding navy yarn.

The piece is a Lou de Bètoly couture top by designer Odély Teboul and, per W Magazine, the buttons that make up the design are actually knickknacks Teboul has been collecting since she was a kid in the 1990s. This particular top was made with a whopping 740 buttons.

Dua let the unique top be the star of the show, pairing it with black slacks and wearing her hair sleek and straight.

“London, very briefly,” Dua captioned the September 24 post.

Apparently, the singer was really feeling the designer because she returned to the brand just a few days later. On September 27, Dua shared another carousel featuring a second Lou de Bètoly couture creation.

This time, she opted for a long-sleeve crochet design with a keyhole cutout. The mostly gold piece featured a few pops of color along the sleeves, giving the look an extra little something.

The outfit was part of a larger carousel celebrating a family member’s nuptials. Along with the crochet look, Dua shared a photo of herself in a gorgeous black feathered dress, plus snaps of the bride and groom and plenty of wedding festivities.

“My cousin married the woman of his dreams and we had a big Albanian wedding!!!,” the “Levitating” singer captioned the post.

Two bold looks in three days? We’re not mad about it.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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