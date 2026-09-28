Dua Lipa Just Wore a Shirt Made Entirely of Buttons & It’s Stunning

When it comes to celebrity style, there’s no shortage of daring fashion moments. From Jenna Ortega’s literal glass dress to Simone Biles’s metallic rubber look, you never really know when one of your favorite stars is going to switch things up. Case in point? Dua Lipa, who recently stepped out in a stunning top made completely out of buttons. And she loved the look so much, she wore the designer again just days later.

Taking to Instagram, the “Training Season” singer, 31, shared several shots of herself wearing a stunning backless halter top made from gray, blue and purple buttons, all strung together with winding navy yarn.

The piece is a Lou de Bètoly couture top by designer Odély Teboul and, per W Magazine, the buttons that make up the design are actually knickknacks Teboul has been collecting since she was a kid in the 1990s. This particular top was made with a whopping 740 buttons.