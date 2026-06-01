After a year-long engagement, pop star Dua Lipa wed actor Callum Turner in an intimate civil ceremony in London. Friends and family joined the couple at London’s Old Marylebone Town Hall, where they said "I do," and walked down the steps of the building under a flurry of flower petals, confetti, smiles and good wishes. Lipa carried a cheery, modest bouquet of Icelandic poppies. She also opted for a non-conventional wedding outfit, pulling a reference from an iconic 20th century wedding that felt timeless yet contemporary.
Dua Lipa Gets Married in Intimate London Ceremony—and Accessorizes with a $500k Necklace
Her bridal attire is also inspired by one of the 20th century's most legendary couples
Lipa's white skirt suit, which featured a cady blazer and high-low hemline, was custom Schiaparelli. The accessories were simple but beautiful—ivory Christian Louboutin pumps, white gloves and a wide-brimmed Stephen Jones hat. The centerpiece of it all was the $500,000 Bulgari Serpenti necklace. Meanwhile, her newly minted husband opted for a bespoke navy, double-breasted Ferragamo suit with a coordinating shirt and tie.
If Lipa's wedding attire feels vaguely familiar, that's because she took a page from Bianca Jagger, who herself wore a similar outfit when she married Mick Jagger in a 1971 shotgun wedding. Instead of a town hall affair, however, the Rolling Stones frontman and Nicaraguan actress invited 75 guests—among them Paul McCartney and Brigitte Bardot—to an impromptu ceremony in Saint Tropez. Bianca styled an Yves Saint Laurent tuxedo jacket with a bias-cut skirt and a tulle veil atop her wide-brimmed hat. I love Lipa's take on the outfit; hers leans more sculptural with three distinct gold buttons in the late couturier's signature Surrealist style that feel cheeky and fun.
Turner and Lipa have bigger festivities on the horizon, with Vogue reporting the couple will throw a three-day bash in Palermo, Sicily. The guest list purportedly includes Elton John, Charli XCX, Mark Ronson, Donatella Versace and fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus. He is rumored to have designed Lipa's actual wedding gown.
“It’s very exciting," Lipa told British Vogue last year about the impending nuptials. "This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever—it’s a really special feeling.”