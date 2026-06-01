Dua Lipa Gets Married in Intimate London Ceremony—and Accessorizes with a $500k Necklace

If Lipa's wedding attire feels vaguely familiar, that's because she took a page from Bianca Jagger, who herself wore a similar outfit when she married Mick Jagger in a 1971 shotgun wedding. Instead of a town hall affair, however, the Rolling Stones frontman and Nicaraguan actress invited 75 guests—among them Paul McCartney and Brigitte Bardot—to an impromptu ceremony in Saint Tropez. Bianca styled an Yves Saint Laurent tuxedo jacket with a bias-cut skirt and a tulle veil atop her wide-brimmed hat. I love Lipa's take on the outfit; hers leans more sculptural with three distinct gold buttons in the late couturier's signature Surrealist style that feel cheeky and fun.

Turner and Lipa have bigger festivities on the horizon, with Vogue reporting the couple will throw a three-day bash in Palermo, Sicily. The guest list purportedly includes Elton John, Charli XCX, Mark Ronson, Donatella Versace and fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus. He is rumored to have designed Lipa's actual wedding gown.

“It’s very exciting," Lipa told British Vogue last year about the impending nuptials. "This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever—it’s a really special feeling.”